Indoor pickleball targets empty mall space

A company that takes bad weather out of pickleball while reviving dead shopping mall space is making its American debut in Tempe in July.
Picklemall, a modular indoor pickleball concept will debut its first U.S. location at Arizona Mills.
Led by CEO West Shaw and backed by pickleball fanatic, billionaire financier and Major League Pickleball founder Steve Kuhn, Picklemall will pop up in several additional U.S. communities in the coming months, the company said.
“The concept is primed for rapid expansion to 50 nationwide locations in 24 months,” it added in a release.
The 104,000 square-foot, 24 championship-style court facility will anchor the shopping mall in the former At Home space.
It also is the second indoor pickleball venue in the East Valley and a possible competitor with one in Chandler.
The 15-court Pickleball Kingdom opened last year on the northeast corner of Ray and Rural roads.
“Picklemall’s ambitious expansion plan, combined with the tremendous capital backing of Kuhn and a roster of notable investors, aims to dramatically reduce game wait times while quickly increasing the standard for championship-style pickleball courts in the U.S.,” the company added.
The move will help meet the demand for what Kuhn calls the “Benjamin Button of sports,” as more and younger demographics are drawn to the game.
Picklemall will be driven by technology to improve efficiency of the player experience. Available on Android and iOS in the coming months, Picklemall will launch an app to make scheduling a pickleball game, recording performance and enhancing skills easy.
Players will use the Picklemall app to reserve their court, set a playtime and unlock the Picklemall experience. Inside the court, gameplay will be recorded by a camera, giving players the ability to watch, analyze and learn from their game footage in real time.
“Our goal is to not only make pickleball accessible to more people, but to actually help them improve their game with the help of experts,” CEO West Shaw said. “We will have a few technological tricks up our sleeves to make that happen, and we’re excited to unveil them to the public.”
“Picklemall will strictly focus on the reuse of existing indoor mall and strip mall properties, bringing new life into vacant spaces,” he added, noting it provides “convenience, climate control and consistent competition for amateur and professional pickleballers to take their game to the next level, no matter the season.
“Picklemall is poised for explosive growth, rapidly expanding to various locations,” Shaw said, “Arizona, with its hot temperatures that can drain the city’s energy in the summer, presents an exciting opportunity for Picklemall to ignite joy and cultivate friendly competition in a safe, cool, and familiar environment.”
Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., experiencing 35% growth from August 2022 to March 2023, according to the Association of Pickleball Professionals.
With demand outpacing current pickleball infrastructure growth, players complain they are consistently displaced and experience long wait times for a limited number of courts.
Once popular at retirement communities and with 55+ demographics, today 72% of avid pickleball players are between the ages of 18 and 44, with an average age of 34.8.
“Every year, the demographics for the sport get younger and younger,” Kuhn said. “Pickleball has the opportunity to cross the barriers that divide us — age, race, class — to foster togetherness and spread joy to the communities in which Picklemall will reside. That starts with getting creative about location, and the future of pickleball is indoors.”
Picklemall’s facilities will be open to leagues, clinics, open play, tournaments and drop-in games.
The Picklemall Pro Shop, available inside each Picklemall location, will feature branded merchandise and professional pickleball equipment from premier facility partner JOOLA USA. The facility will also include options for equipment rental.
Information: thepicklemall.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.