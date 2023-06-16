Leonardo da Vinci drops into Old Town

Aesthetes no longer have to travel halfway across the globe to crowd around the famed works of Leonardo da Vinci.
Da Vinci is joining the company of esteemed artists Vincent Van Gogh, Gustav Klimt and Claude Monet as well as historical figure Pharaoh Tutankhamen, better known as King Tut, on the list of figures featured at Lighthouse Artspace Phoenix in Old Town Scottsdale in a show titled “Leonardo: The Universal Man.”
“One of the things that I think it's universal across all of our shows that we have in here is that this is a new way to experience art historical figures,” said Impact Museums, which manages Lighthouse Artspace, operations manager Jason Roedl. “This is another one where it's based on a historical figure but what’s different between this and the artist shows is that this has an educational component.
“It includes a little background on da Vinci like where he's from, where he was born and when he died and then the show itself takes a deep dive into the areas that he was specifically good at.”
In addition to beloved paintings like “The Last Supper” and the “Mona Lisa,” da Vinci was also known for contributions to the fields of anatomy, astronomy, botany, cartography and paleontology.
Because he had such an impactful life during the High Renaissance, “Leonardo: The Universal Man” is broken into five chapters that show his creative and artistic prowess.
The five chapters look at da Vinci as philosopher, scientist, inventor, architect and painter.
Because the exhibit incorporates “so much of a Renaissance man,” Rodel said he thinks the title fits.
“There wasn't much he didn't get into and take a deep dive,” he said.
Roedl himself found interest in da Vinci’s projects as a scientist.
“I really like the scientist chapter,” he said. “It's visually striking in that the music actually has a ton of emotion behind it and that part of the show is just a little bit different. It almost locks the viewers in when they watch it.”
Not only did Roedl find his eyes glued to Lighthouse Artspace’s 500,000 cubic feet of projector screens, but the show also sparked his curiosity to learn more about da Vinci.
“The fun thing about watching the show is that it does make you want to dig in a little bit more and start reading about who he was and all of the things that he is capable of,” he said.
However, the big selling point of the show is the ability to gain an enormous glimpse of some of the most famed artworks in the world like the “Mona Lisa,” “The Vitruvian Man” and “The Last Supper.”
“Da Vinci only has one of his paintings on display in the United States. The Ginevra de' Benci portrait is on display at the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C.,” he explained.
“So if you want to go see multiple items da Vinci created, you're traveling to Europe and you are bouncing all over Italy and France,” Roedl said. “In our show, you can see it larger than its actual size and you can see where pieces of paint chipped off or it was repaired with a different color and spot those kinds of things.”
Additionally, the pairings and images on the screen are coordinated to electronic dance music that adds to the ambience created by the works.
“It's very EDM-oriented and the music moves with the show, So it is definitely a modern take and I think the younger crowd would absolutely enjoy the music selection that is proposed,” Roedl said.
The show runs at various times throughout the month but Roedl hopes that guests who do catch the show find intrigue in “The Universal Man.”
“I completely believe that we are bringing a new way for people to experience art by making it larger than life, in color and adding music,” he said. “I think it creates some curiosity.”
If You Go:
Leonardo: The Universal Man
When: Various dates and times, see website.
Where: Lighthouse Artspace, 4301 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $29.99
