Movie is a family affair for Scottsdale natives

When HB 2156 passed the state House last year and enabled movie production companies to get up to $25 million for filming activities in Arizona, it caught the attention of many filmmakers.
Among them were Chris and Carissa Dalton, who grew up in Scottsdale and co-own the production company Huck & Dorothy.
After growing up here, the couple headed for Tinseltown with the big dream of writing, directing, producing and starring in a major production. However, they were surrounded by a staggering cast of creative minds looking to do the same.
Then, around 2020, Dalton began to notice that most of his and his wife's work had been coming from their native state. So, they decided to pack their bags and return home.
“Film has been leaving Hollywood for the last 25-30 years anyway – not very much as made there,” Chris said. “You have New Mexico, Louisiana, Atlanta, British Columbia and now, hopefully, Arizona. It's going to spread out and it's going to be centralized which is going to empower a lot of people to make more stuff.”
Once the two realized they could begin to make films in Arizona at a lower cost and with skeleton crews, the two went all in.
“I just realized all my work was coming remotely from Phoenix anyway and I had almost no work at all in Los Angeles,” Chris recalled. “The industry shut down and nothing was being done …. So we just took the leap and came out here.”
For their first film, the two picked a script that Chris had been developing for nearly a decade.
“All The Dragons” centers around a woman and her family who are down on their luck and decide to return to the woman’s childhood home to pursue her lifelong dream of becoming a video game designer and metaphorically slay some dragons from her past along the journey.
“All the Dragons” was a phrase that Chris first heard at a talk by writer/producer Barbara Hall – known for her work as a writer and producer of shows like “I'll Fly Away,” “Judging Amy” and “Joan of Arcadia.”
“Fifteen years ago, she gave a talk and her talk was about slaying dragons,” Chris recalled.
“She said our job as storytellers is to go into the cave and slay the dragons that we have and then to go into our imagination and force (those dragons) out into the lights so people can see what we're facing as well.”
The phrase lingered in Chris’ head for half a decade and recurred in a poem he began writing titled “All The Dragons.”
It was around this time that he also began thinking about the people behind video games and what it would be like to craft a story about a struggling creative person aiming to break into that industry.
Though the script was devised over the course of a decade, Chris had always envisioned that the film would be shot in his home state.
“That was always his vision was to film it (in Arizona)” Carissa said. “We had tried to get it off the ground in Los Angeles, and it just wasn't working out and then once it got to the point where we thought we were going to start making it is when COVID hit.
“So it was ironic but it was great that we could come here and actually do what he had seen in his mind.”
Chris still needed a cast and a director, but did not have to look far to find his lead actress and director – his wife Carissa, who stars as the main character, May Connor.
Carissa admits she was initially reluctant to take on the role of director.
“I just wanted to be in front of the camera,” Carissa said. “I was used to being in front of the camera and I (initially) didn't want to take on the responsibility of directing a whole film since I had never done it before.”
However, she became so attached to the script and the vision she and her husband had for the film that she couldn’t pass up the opportunity.
“As we started, I was getting the vision and I wanted to give my input and it just seemed like a natural fit,” Carissa said.
She also felt fortunate to be able to work alongside her husband.
“I think having my husband by my side was the thing that sealed the deal,” Carissa said. “Because he's also the creator and writer of the film, I was able to pick his brain whenever I needed to and I kept bouncing things off him which gave me the confidence to just go ahead with it.”
Once a cast and crew was picked, the Daltons got to work shooting and used three locations: A home they were renting in Scottsdale, the Church for the Nations in northeast Phoenix and a cabin in Payson.
After 16 days of filming and a quick turnaround on postproduction, the film debuted on streaming platforms Tubi and Prime in September.
Chris and Carissa are also in active development and early shooting phases of a new film called “Great Once,” which follows the story of “a reclusive jazz bass legend who lives in anonymity with his wife and daughters until his world flips upside down. While fighting to save his family, a documentarian finds him and offers to restart his career.”
