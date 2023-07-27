Museum of the West showing westerns

Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West has a new way to embrace the spirit of the West and beat the heat.
It is showing movies in the Virginia G. Piper Charitable Trust Theater/Auditorium every and throughout July and Aug. with screenings beginning at 2 p.m. today, July 23.
Among the flicks are Western hits like “High Noon, “A Fistful of Dollars,” “Rio Bravo” and “Shane.”
Popcorn and bottles of water will also be available for purchase for $1.
When: 2 p.m. Thursday and Saturday
Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N. Marshall Way, Scottsdale.
Schedule:
• July 23 - Jews of the Wild West (2022), Amanda Kinsey.
• July 27 - High Noon (1952), Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.
• July 30 - Shane (1953), Allen Ladd and Gene Arthur.
• Aug. 3 - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne.
• Aug. 6 - Jews of e Wild West, Amanda Kinsey.
• Aug. 10 - A Fist Full of Dollars (1964), Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood.
• Aug. 13 - Rio Bravo (1959), John Wayne, Dean Martin, Ricky Nelson.
• Aug. 17 - High Noon (1952) Gary Cooper and Grace Kelly.
• Aug. 20 Shane (1953), Allen Ladd and Gene Arthur.
• Aug. 24 - The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance (1962), Jimmy Stewart and John Wayne.
• Aug. 27 - A Fist Full of Dollars (1964), Sergio Leone and Clint Eastwood.
• Aug. 31 - Rio Bravo (1959), John Wayne, Dean Martin and Ricky Nelson.
