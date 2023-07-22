OdySea kicks off Shark Week

OdySea Aquarium is chomping at the bit to educate and entertain guests this week as it begins Shark Week today, July 23.
OdySea will offer eight experiences for the elasmobranch fish – and it’s well equipped to do so despite being in the desert.
“We have one of the largest shark collections in the southwest,” said David Peranteau, director of animal care and conservation. “We take the opportunity with Shark Week and turn up our guest experience to give our guests some unique perspectives and opportunities with the sharks.”
While it does spotlight the sharks patrolling the aquarium's exhibits, OdySea is primarily focused on showing sharks’ role and value in the ecosystem.
“Our goal is to take advantage of the Shark Week audiences and the heightened sense of awareness during that week because people are watching the shows throughout the week,” Peranteau said. “They want to come in, learn more, expand their perspective and have the opportunity to come in and do different avenues to learn about these animals more.”
OdySea Aquarium experiences steady foot traffic during Shark Week.
“I think people are enamored by sharks but I think that a lot of it is the inherent fear because of movies like ‘Sharknado’ and the original ‘Jaws,’” Peranteau said. “They’re not understood since they're large animals a lot of times with big teeth.
“Our goal is to make them revered, not feared,” he continued.
“We're trying to show that the sharks are not something that we need to necessarily fear but respect because of how important they are to the environment.”
That goal makes this week, through next Sunday, July 30, the perfect opportunity to show the public what research OdySea Aquarium is doing in and outside its facility.
“Last year was the first year we brought guests with us down to Mexico, where we went out, swam with and identified whale sharks all week and tagged Mako sharks with our shark scientists,” Peranteau said.
These efforts are broached during a variety of experiences at OdySea. For example, touch tanks give guests a chance to pet more docile species like epaulet and coral catsharks.
“We have two different touch pools that have some of our shark species in them,” Peranteau said. “Our education department will be giving talks there that center around the sharks and their anatomy to give them a more in-depth education about these animals and how unique they are to our environment.”
Guests looking to get the most personal experience with the stars of the show can purchase a pass that allows them to swim with the sharks via the SeaTREK Encounter experience. They get an underwater helmet and the chance to swim with species like zebra sharks.
But for guests who are apprehensive about swimming with the sharp-toothed sea predators, OdySea Aquarium offers some landlubber experiences.
Along the way, guests will have to keep a keen eye out for items that are part of a special scavenger hunt.
They can also take pictures with a scale model of a Megalodon jaw or take a virtual dive with sharks.
Peranteau said one of OdySea’s top attractions is its behind-the-scenes tour where guests get to watch how the aquarium’s inhabitants are cared for and fed, including the sharks on select days of the week.
But no matter which experiences guests get to soak in, Peranteau hopes they learn something at each exhibit and gain an appreciation for the sharks inside of each enclosure.
“My only recommendation is that guests spend enough time here and enjoy every exhibit so that they get something out of each exhibit,” Peranteau said. “Our goal here is to not only educate but hopefully expand perspectives and empower people to be marine conservationists.”
If You Go:
Shark Week at OdySea
When: Today, July 23-Sunday, July 30
Where: OdySea Aquarium, 9500 E. Via De Ventura, Suite A-100, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $44.95, tours are not included with admission
Info: odyseaaquarium.com
