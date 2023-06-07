Old Town rings in June Days sales, events

When Jackie Contaldo took on the role of marketing manager for Old Town Scottsdale as part of the city’s Tourism and Events Department in 2018, she saw a need among its businesses to promote foot traffic during summer.
“The idea for June Days was born because in my relationships with small-business owners in Old Town, they were always telling me ‘It's great that you have events during the peak season like Scottsdazzle and Western Week but we really get a big benefit from something that happened in the summer,’” Contaldo recalled.
Contaldo then began to think deeper about what made winter events like Scottsdazzle and Western Week so special and realized exclusive sales and food and drink options helped generate traffic during those events.
She then began working with those same small businesses on a plan to curate special events and offerings throughout June.
That work led to plans to launch June Days in 2020 but the pandemic crushed those hopes.
So when Contaldo launched June Days in 2021, it came at the perfect time for struggling small businesses that survived closures and other COVID-related disruptions.
“In 2021 when we were coming out of the pandemic, it seemed like it was a really great time because a lot of people were still recovering, getting their plans together and figuring out how they were going to bring events back,” Contaldo said. “We were just ready.”
June Days became a quick hit with Scottsdale and Valley residents, generating a steady growth of visitors to Old Town over the past two years.
Last year featured 80 events and this year looks to add at least a handful more.
Additionally, most events will contrast with the happenings of last year.
“We’ve changed a lot of events,” Contaldo said. “Movie nights was something we did the first year and we’ve heard so much about it that we're bringing it back and we're going to have a free showing of ‘Top Gun Maverick’ June 10. And we have Juneteenth, which is also growing.”
Several returning events also will likely attract crowds, such as the June Days ArtWalk and Breakfast at the (Old Town Farmers) Market.
“We've also seen the Scottsdale Gallery Association, which used to have an annual art walk during the summer called the summer spectacular that happened in July and they moved their summer ArtWalk to June Days. So, we saw that shift,” Contaldo said.
“One of our most popular today's is breakfast at the market, which is at the Old Town Scottsdale farmers market, which made the decision to stay open the extra month for June Days.”
“We have plenty of interest from neighboring cities too, which is great because what we want to happen is for people to come to Old Town who might not necessarily live in Scottsdale and really fall in love with our downtown even though they might live in a different city or town like Chandler or Gilbert,” Contaldo said.
“This is a place that now they're going to come back to and so that's a win for us.”
With dozens of events for patrons to partake in, Contaldo hopes that June Days gives people a reason to visit Old Town Scottsdale more frequently throughout the year.
“What I hope people take away is just the breadth of businesses that we have in Old Town,” Contaldo said.
“I think what makes us so unique is that so many of our businesses are small businesses and I think people actually come and they experience the Old Town and they see how it's got something for every age and every interest, you're going to find that.
“June Days are really meant to be for all ages, any interest and so I think that once people realize they can come to Old Town and spend the entire day here and would never run out of things to do, they will want to visit more often.” Info: oldtownscottsdaleaz.com/events.
