Public Art exhibit puts ‘Kids in Focus’

Photos shot by children 10 to 14 years old comprise an ongoing exhibit at Scottsdale Public Art.
The children have experienced poverty, homelessness, neglect, or abuse but their troubled lives have been altered by Kids in Focus – a Phoenix nonprofit dedicated to “empowering at-risk youth to reach their potential using photography to ignite their imagination and build their sense of confidence.”
Ann Piraino, the exhibits manager for Kids in Focus, pitched the idea of an exhibit a year ago to Wendy Raisanen, Scottsdale Public Art curator of collections and exhibitions.
It was an easy "yes" for Raisanen.
“I got a call about a year ago from Ann Piraino and she was very compelling,” Raisanen recalled.
Piraino had a clear vision of where she wanted the children’s artwork to be displayed.
“I was really looking for spaces in Scottsdale that were going to be showing arts for art's sake for a while because the students in our program create beautiful, stunning photographs that are works of art,” Piraino said.
“I love the pairing of a library because of the cross section of people who come into the library – the kids of many ages, families, residents and visitors. And we had shown some of our photographs at the Civic Center Library before and it was an amazing opportunity because it gave an elevated arrangement to the photographs to where they were shown as artworks.”
Most of the photographs were taken by children involved in Kids in Focus’ nine-week programs but Raisanen had a unique idea to further tie the exhibition together.
She decided to include a photograph taken by Kids in Focus mentor Buzzy Sullivan.
“Wendy does an incredible job of curating and she took the lens of highlighting one of our men's mentors. We are an intensive mentoring photography program where we focus on maintaining a two-to-one ratio of students with mentors for nine weeks and those mentors are very often local professional photographers or exhibiting artists,” Piraino said.
“One of the mentors is Buzzy Sullivan who's a local artist, photographer and Kids in Focus mentor and one of his pieces is being shown with the student’s work.”
Sullivan’s photo offers an extreme close-up of a tree that gives it a deeply saturated look to make the photograph look like a painting.
Surrounding his artwork is a cast of equally impressive photographs of nature, buildings, street signs and even a uniquely shot selfie.
But one artwork that caught the eye of Raisanen was a photo shot by a young woman identified as Sofia.
Her picture is a figure standing on a hill being viewed from the telescopic gaze of a long red tube.
Although most photographs in the exhibition feature images of ordinary objects or landscapes, Piraino believes that these images prove the accessibility of the medium of photography.
“Photography is one of those art forms, or media that is so accessible in so many ways,” Piraino said.
“Our programs are less about the refinement of skills and more about photography and seeing the world differently, seeing the world creatively, being in the moment and having that ability to find beauty and intrigue in something that is seen every day or something brand-new that you're seeing for the first time.”
“These kids are able to see themselves in the world and know that their viewpoint matters,” Raisanen added.
Piraino feels that the Civic Center Library provides a perfect venue for this exhibition.
“I love that our photos are visual but they also tell a story,” Piraino said. “There's language, captions and short biographies that are captured in the kids' words and so it's that visual along with a story that fits the library beautifully.”
The exhibition was curated in a manner that provides a warm contrast of dark and bright photographs.
“We put them up just so it's a nice variety of image and color,” Raisanen said. “There's a few black and white photographs and I didn't want to put them all together. I wanted the space to spark your eye as you're going through the show.”
Once aesthetes or library visitors exit the exhibition located inside Civic Center Library, Piraino hopes that those people leave with an understanding of what the medium of photography means to these young creatives.
“I think the joy and creativity and curiosity of youth in our community are being expressed through this through the media of photography and through the process of working closely with dedicated, caring, responsible adult mentors,” Piraino said.
If You Go:
“Kids in Focus”
When: Through Sept. 24
Where: Civic Center Library Civic Center Library, 3948 N. Drinkwater Blvd., Scottsdale
Cost: Free.
Info: ScottsdalePublicArt.org/exhibitions or kidsinfocus.org/events/exhibits-program
