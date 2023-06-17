Ravenscroft to spotlight famed jazz artists

Ravenscroft Hall, the 30,000 square-foot music venue and multi-use space in Scottsdale, has unveiled next season’s performances and jazz aficionados likely can’t wait.
The venue has prepared a dozen shows so far featuring well-known jazz musicians like Jesus Molina, Joel Harrison, Anthony Fung and Myron McKinley – best known as the music director for Earth, Wind & Fire. Molina will kick off the new season Sept. 16.
Though this means Ravenscroft will be musically silent throughout July and August its staff is anxiously awaiting Sept. 16.
“Jesus Molina is going to be a huge firecracker at the beginning,” said Ravenscroft Director David Bauer. “He’s absolutely phenomenal. He plays multiple instruments.”
“And he’s going to attract not only jazz lovers, but I think he has a big attraction in the Latin community as well.”
Molina is far from the only performer that Bauer is jazzed about.
Another noteworthy performer is Ashley Pezzotti, who performed at Ravenscroft’s Jazz Bird Lounge in June 2022. This time she will play on the big stage in front of a 200-person capacity crowd.
“She just has that classic vocal vibe,” Bauer said. “We have a lot of these younger artists that we’d like to try to showcase here when we have the opportunity.”
In addition to giving rising artists bigger stages to perform on, Ravenscroft sees this season as a chance to draw new audiences.
“A lot of artists that come through have a fan base and because they promote (their show) on their channels, a lot of times will get added exposure because they’re promoting the shows coming through here,” Bauer explained, adding:
“Every artist that comes through, there’s a certain segment of that audience that’s brand-new to Ravenscroft and when those audience members or those patrons come, they fall in love with this experience.”
Bauer has already begun to notice a shift in the age demographic of show attendees because of this.
“We’re seeing a lot more younger people get energized by jazz,” he said. “We enjoy being able to use Ravenscroft as a way for younger people to get in touch with jazz or get connected with the jazz music.”
Although jazz’s roots date back to the late 1800s, Bauer admits that he is not too surprised to see the swinging, toe-tapping music resonating with a younger generation.
“There’s something in it for everybody,” he said. “Some people like the improvisational aspects of it and some people like the traditional melodies but we’ve all heard some form of jazz in our life.
“I think jazz transcends all age groups and it’s really a genre that could meet all ages.”
But he has begun to notice some changes to the styling that took jazz to its peak a century ago.
“A lot of our jazz resonates from the Bill Evans style and we’ve got a lot of groups come through that are more of a jazz trio style,” Bauer said. “This next year, you’re going see us expand into more of a modern jazz style and even with some Latin influence.
“I think next year you’re going to see that it’s not just going to be traditional jazz or the American Songbook of jazz, but you’re going see a little bit more of the modern flair infused with those jazz artists.”
Info: theravenscroft.com/events
Coming to Ravenscroft
Sept. 16: Jesus Molina
Sept. 30: Joel Harrison
Oct. 14: Ben Wendel
Oct. 28: Anthony Fung
Nov. 18: Myron McKinley
Dec. 3: Fernando Ortega
Dec. 9: Kings Return
Dec. 16: Benjamin Cortez
Jan. 20: Ben Paterson
Feb. 17: Rachel Eckroth Quartet
March 2: Ashley Pezzotti
April 13: Donny McCaslin
