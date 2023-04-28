Growing up in various cities around Mexico in Sonora and Jalisco, Gennaro Garcia created his own fun.
“I grew up in a family that gave us a lot of freedom for creativity because we didn't have the money to buy toys or anything, so almost everything was handmade,” Garcia recalled. “Whatever we wanted had to be handmade out of paper, carbon or whatever we could find.”
Garcia’s favorite activity became painting, to which he was introduced as a kindergartner.
“The first thing that I remember was a drawing contest for a magazine that I entered and then, when I was in the fifth grade, I made my first mural and from there I kept creating art,” Garcia recalled.
After migrating to the United States in his early twenties, Garcia made a name for himself as a culinary artist, working for restaurants like Barrio Queen, Tio Chano, El Sonorense, Ghost Ranch, Salt and Galaxy Taco before becoming the co-owner of Taco Chelo in downtown Phoenix.
He continued to create art and has been featured in 10 different galleries in both the U.S. and Mexico and numerous private collections.
Among those galleries was MonOrchid Gallery in Phoenix, where he met Nicole Royse.
They forged a friendship that has stayed strong over the past decade.
However, it wasn’t until early 2019 that the two reconnected artistically.
Garcia made his Royse Contemporary debut with an “You Are Art” exhibition and has followed with five more.
His latest exhibition, “Mexicanismo,” marks Garcia’s sixth solo show at Royse Contemporary and features just over a dozen eye-popping paintings.
“The title of this exhibition is ‘Mexicanismo’ and it’s slang for a way of living as a Mexican, being proud and representing your culture and your roots with the origin,” Garcia said.
His love of his native country is reflected in the works as he took photographs of his loved ones and gave the works a modern Mexican art spin.
He created one painting, called “Santa Muerte,” from a picture he took of his friend’s daughter. He gave her image a vibrant “Día de los Muertos” style face paint, a rustic headwear and gold lining around the image to give it a modern, yet classic Mexican flare.
The exhibition also features two images of esteemed Mexican painter Frida Kahlo and some of Garcia’s other friends.
Portraits are not the only works on display as the exhibition also includes a painting of a tattered Mexican flag that resembles the American flag, which Garcia says represents his two nationalities.
“I think my inspiration is everything around me,” he said, “It can be the color of the dress of a person that is walking by the combinations of the colors of a shirt, the eyes of somebody, a billboard outside, fabric in a store or whatever. I'm always capturing those little details, which I use with my paintings today.”
Gallery owner Royse raved about the attitude that Garcia brought to her space.
“His energy, excitement and positive personality just bring so much great energy and joy to the gallery,” she said.
She is enthusiastic about presenting the work of the lauded artist and restaurateur in her gallery.
“I always love working with him. Royse said. “He always creates a beautiful collection of new work and focuses on the subject matter and the medium.”
