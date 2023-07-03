Scottsdale 4th goes for the gusto for 10th anniversary

When Kerry Dunne, a managing partner of R Entertainment, started hosting a July 4 celebration in Scottsdale 10 years ago, he initially feared the event would not survive past its first year.
“Fourth of July is kind of a funny holiday because people don't usually (plan for) it until either the day of or a couple of days before,” Dunne said. “Going into our first year, there were about nine tickets sold initially and three days before the event, the whole community came in and it turned out to be a tremendous success.”
In the years since, Dunne has seen over 17,000 visitors flock to the air-conditioned confines of WestWorld of Scottsdale for an evening of games, rodeo entertainment, food and outdoor fireworks.
This year, he is going all out.
The Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration will feature its largest rodeo to date with new events like mini bareback horse riding, mini saddle bronc riding and mini bull riding to give younger riders a chance to show off their skills.
It will also feature classic events like the famed bull riding competition and children's sheep riding, better known as mutton busting.
“Rodeos have a great tradition around the country for the fourth,” he said. “But then we thought, ‘Geez, we have this gigantic rodeo arena, why don't we create even more content for people who love this genre.”
Children also have myriad entertainment options to enjoy from knight training put on by Knights from Medieval Times, a circus performance that includes contortionists, acrobats, clowns and jugglers, appearances by Disney and Pixar characters who are celebrating 100 years of Disney and a roller-skating Barbie who will be making her way around the event and taking photos with guests.
Foodies will also have lots of fun to choose from.
The event offers an all-you-can-eat barbecue ticket where guests can gorge on an assortment of barbecue favorites including hot dogs, brisket, hamburgers, fresh salads and desserts.
There will also be a hamburger slider eating contest where the winners from previous competitions held at Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers 14 locations around the Valley will compete for the title of Slider Eating Champion.
But this would not be an Independence Day event if it didn’t have some patriotic programming.
The event will provide this with a parade of heroes that will celebrate heroes from around the community across six categories: safety, fire safety, veterans, health, neighborhoods and community. The parade will also be helmed by Mayor David Ortega.
But the big attraction is the largest fireworks display in the city.
Because of this, the celebration offers special parking lot tickets for patrons who either want to tailgate on the WestWorld Polo field or just bring a carload of people to watch fireworks from a designated parking lot.
Dunne said these are popular ticket options.
“We had created a special ticket on the polo field, which is all grass, for guests to come there and bring their party and enjoy the fireworks if that's what they want to do,” Dunne said.
“Last year, we tried that, and about 200 families showed up that just wanted to basically tailgate. So, we expanded that and made available the whole polo field, which holds about 100 cars now.”
Whether people camp out on the polo field, in the parking lot or leave the cooled facilities of WestWorld, once the clock strikes 9 p.m., thousands of patrons will turn their gaze toward the explosions of light set to illuminate the Scottsdale skyline.
The fireworks show will begin with a 30-second explosion of pink fireworks to celebrate the highly anticipated Barbie movie hitting the big screen July 23 before cascading into the typical colors associated with a fireworks display.
Though this fireworks display will be different from years past, Dunne admitted that each time he sees those pyrotechnics bursting in the air, he is reminded of how far this event has come over the past decade.
“We started this because Scottsdale didn't have a fireworks show and every other place did,” he recalled. “We thought ‘well, goodness gracious, we live in Scottsdale, our businesses in Scottsdale, our families in Scottsdale and all of my workers are in Scottsdale so we’ve got to do something for our community.
“We took the risk and it has been something that is very rewarding for all of us.”
It reminds him each year of why he works in the entertainment industry.
“As an entertainment company, if we can put smiles on people's faces and they can celebrate the Fourth of July in a very unusual way being indoors for most of the day, I think we've achieved something that is very special.”
If You Go:
Scottsdale 4th of July Celebration
When: 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Where: WestWorld of Scottsdale, 16601 N. Pima Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: Scottsdale4th.com; this is a cashless event. Only debit, credit or tap-to-pay will be accepted as payments.
