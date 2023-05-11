Scottsdale Arts to unveil student’s ‘Visions’

For nearly a quarter of a century, Scottsdale Arts’ Learning and Innovation Division has partnered with Valley schools in a year-long visual arts program in search of tomorrow’s big artists.
This year, gifted students learned their artwork would be displayed at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art – which currently is featuring the works of a former Visions artist, Kristin Bauer.
“It's extremely exciting to be able to say, ‘Hey, my art is in a museum!’ When do you get to say that as a high schooler? It's a very rare opportunity,” said Bittany Arnold, the division’s engagement manager.
Calls for artists went out at the beginning of the current school year to art teachers at six high schools: Desert Mountain, Chaparral, Shadow Mountain, Central High, Tempe High and the New School for the Arts & Academics.
“I worked really closely with the districts as well as the teachers to pinpoint those teachers who are going to encourage their students to be involved in the program and be committed to the program,” Arnold explained.
Arnold was excited to finally visit the schools this year to meet new art teachers, check up on the students’ work and marvel at the art they were creating.
The classroom was not the only place where art created. Participating Visions students also attended workshops put on by artists from around the Valley, including Mary Meyer and Bauer. The students also took a weekend trip to Prescott for a weekend art camp.
Throughout the program, Arnold began to notice some common themes among the artworks.
“What's interesting is it depends on what is happening in the world,” she said. “In 2020, we saw a lot of artworks about isolation and COVID-related artworks, but we're not seeing so many of those this year.
“A lot of them are reflecting on this loss of childhood, this loss of naiveté, this loss of nostalgia and having to come to terms with becoming an adult and going into the adult world and how they're feeling prepared or unprepared for that.”
Arnold saw many works that reflected students' home life.
“It's really beautiful to see coming out of the pandemic that these students are really valuing those times - especially when I'm sure their parents sometimes question if they value it or not as teenagers,” Arnold said with a laugh.
However, there were some works that stood apart from the pack.
They included a geometric cube sculpture created by New School for the Arts & Academics student Euan Garvie, who said he spent over four hours doing trigonometry before he began creating his piece.
“Sometimes you wonder where visual art fits in with the kinds of thinking. It's very left brain versus right brain,” Arnold said, adding that Euan’s piece “just totally blended those two ways of thinking together and made these gorgeous geometric pieces that have kind of become like optical illusions.”
Now, Arnold is eager to open the exhibition, which will be inside SMoCA's Virginia Ullman Gallery and Smart Space, Friday, May 12, so the public can see what these talented students have been working on.
“It's really amazing to see their visions come to life in this exhibition,” she said.
If You Go:
Visions ‘23
When: “May 12-Aug. 6. A free public reception will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, May 12. RSVP is required at ScottsdaleArtsLearning.org/events.
Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art, 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale.
Cost: Admission is $10-12 during regular museum hours.
