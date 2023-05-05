SMoCA staff offers behind-the-scenes tour

People curious about the work involved in putting together exhibitions at the Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art can now get an exclusive tour guided by the curatorial staff.
The museum’s “Insight Art Tours” gives audiences 30-minutes to tour the museum’s four exhibitions: “Language in Times of Miscommunication,” “Phillip K. Smith III: Three Parallels,” “Janel Garza: Environ” and “Inside Job: Staff Selections.”
“These are brand-new for us because we wanted to re-envision how we would do a guided tour since we used to do them all the time pre-pandemic,” said Julie Ganas, curator of engagement and digital initiatives.
“There were lots of talks among the SMoCA staff, especially our curatorial team about how we can do tours in a slightly different way than we used to do tours,” she explained.
“We decided it would be really nice to do a staff-led tour with curators and other staff members like our registrar, and the whole purpose of these tours is to provide some further insight and personal anecdotes of us behind the scenes.”
In addition to providing insight into why these artworks were chosen for the exhibitions, the tours have generated Socratic conversations about the works.
“I gave a tour recently where somebody had a very strong negative reaction to one of the artworks and it was an interesting moment to think about why that's happening and think about the perspective of the artists and to talk about that because it's a space that can promote empathy or understanding where someone else is coming from,” said Jennifer McCabe. director and chief curator.
“Sometimes it's through those moments where something strikes you as odd or different or not what you believe in or against your alignments but that offers a really nice chance for everyone to think about the other side,” she continued.
“So, I love those moments of understanding different perspectives.”
Still, tourists appear most interested in the creative process behind the works as well as the exhibitions themselves.
“I also get a lot of questions about the artistic process, how artworks are made and how they're installed,” Ganas said.
“That insight is not on any labels or text you can read in a catalog that's the insight we as staff can have because we have worked with the artists personally and it's another kind of really great way to provide insight into how the artist’s work and how the museum works also.”
Ganas also pointed out that these tours offer a way to show off what it takes to run a museum.
“It’s a way for us to educate people about what our roles are in museums – like what the registrar does because not everyone knows what a museum registrar is,” Ganas said with a laugh.
“Depending on who's giving the tour, you get their own personal insight based on their roles in the museum as well on how they participated in the installation of an exhibition.”
The main goal of the tours is to give guests a deeper appreciation for the arts.
“I think that it helps make things a little bit more relatable to people, especially if they're presented in a slightly more informal way that they can still get good information about the art,” Ganas said.
“The tours allow us to kind of give some different feedback, like how some of these artworks were installed, what they're about and some Easter eggs you can find in them.”
If You Go:
Insight Art Tours
When: 11 a.m. Friday, May 5 and 11 a.m. Friday, June 2
Where: Scottsdale Museum of Contemporary Art , 7374 E. Second St., Scottsdale.
Cost: $10 for museum admission
Info: smoca.org/events; Tours are free with 11 a.m. timed entry to the museum.
