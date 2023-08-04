Teens to rock for a reason at upcoming gig

At the School of Rock venues in Gilbert and Scottsdale, students learn to read music, play multiple instruments, write music and perform in front of an audience.
But for their next show, they’re learning how to give back to the community.
At its Aug. 6 show at Walter Studios in Downtown Phoenix, students will play an array of tunes from rock and pop’s most prominent names like Billy Joel, Elton John, Taylor Swift, John Mayer and The Beatles at its annual “Rockin for a Reason” show which will benefit Phoenix nonprofit Elder TLC.
Elder TLC works to “distribute meaningful gifts to low-income residents in neighboring senior care facilities.”
“We had been talking about the different communities that we've already been able to help and affect and I think one of the communities we feel has been neglected has been the elderly community,” said School of Rock Scottsdale General Manager Michelle Worley.
Worley said it took months to select Elder TLC as the show’s beneficiary.
She recalled that her school played a special Mother's Day concert earlier this year where students gave their mothers flowers. The school ended up with leftover flowers and donated them the senior living community Friendship Village Tempe.
Worley says this spurred a desire to use the school's platform to aid elder care facilities and organizations further.
“There are a lot of people that are elderly that are in need … sometimes something as simple as a new blanket or a pair of gripper socks or, you know, a little plushie might be a beneficial item for the elderly,” Worley explained.
Because of this, the School of Rock is asking for donations of new clothing like lounge pants, long sleeve T-shirts, pajamas and robes.
Worley explained the items should be new with the sales tags on them because Elder TLC places puts them in a store at its facility so seniors can “shop” and regain the joy they once had purchasing new clothes.
In addition to taking donations of clothing, the School of Rock is collecting unique items like realistic-looking baby dolls and plush animals.
“(Elder TLC) is finding that realistic baby dolls are their most needed items,” she explained. “A lot of these folks might have dementia, or Alzheimer's and sometimes the comfort of holding a baby for an elderly member might bring back old memories and be a very soothing thing for people who have memory issues.”
Worley is requesting that these items be dropped off the day of the show at the theater, where there will be a special collection bin, or at School of Rock’s locations: 13610 N. Scottsdale Road, Scotsdale; 885 E. Warner Road, Gilbert; or 2805 E. Indian School Road, Arcadia. Worley said the students worked for over a month to learn some of rock and pop’s most iconic songs note for note.
But she sees this gig as the perfect opportunity for the young performers to mix entertaining with giving.
“It's showing them that they have responsibilities in our community,” Worley said. “If we can show them at a young age what that looks like, how we give back to our community and why we picked the way we did it, I think the kids need to see that.
“It ultimately comes down to the name of the concert, it's rocking for a reason. We always have that opportunity to play music, but if we do it for a purpose sometimes it can hold a little bit more meaning in our lives.”
If You Go:
School of Rock Rockin’ for a Reason
When: 10 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 6
Where: Walter Studios, 747 W Roosevelt Street, Phoenix
Cost: $15 at the door.
Info: Schoolofrock.com/events and Walterstudios.com
