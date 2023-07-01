The W adding sparkle and splash to the 4th

The W Scottsdale has never shied away from making a bang during Fourth of July Weekend and this year is no different.
The Old Town hotel has planned a five-day bash titled “Splash and Sparklers” that will include poolside parties, twinkling handheld pyrotechnics, live music, DJs, cocktails, a variety of patriotic food and beverage specials and Old Town’s only fireworks display on July 4.
“We knew that we wanted to do a bigger Fourth of July compared to last year,” said Anna Ly-Luu, marketing manager at the W Scottsdale.
“So along with our July 4 festivities and the great things we have on our Wet Deck, we also have local musicians playing live music in our downstairs living room from nine to midnight Thursday through Saturday. So, I think that'll be really fun.”
The big attractions are set to take place outside at the W Scottsdale’s Las Vegas resort-style pool, where guests and visitors will be welcomed by an array of red, white and blue décor, the pulsating music provided by live DJ’s and an eye-popping complimentary cocktail that will include a Rocket Pop and vodka.
With a burst of entertainment set to occupy the W Scottsdale beginning Friday, June 30, Ly-Luu admits that it took the staff at the hotel six months to plot every detail of the five-day event, which she predicts will attract up to 500 visitors a day.
“This is something for the locals to do, so we take a look at the forecast to see how hot a true Arizona summer we’re going to have,” Ly-Luu said.
“We generally have a lot of people that are looking to escape the heat and since our pool is chilled, we just want to make it fun and we just didn't want to just do a regular Pool Party activation.”
The pool will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily for a day swim but on Independence Day, the pool will be open until 2 a.m. for a rare night swim.
But the biggest attraction will be the front-row seat the W Scottsdale offers to Old Town’s only fireworks display on Independence Day.
“Each time that we've done it, it’s gotten even longer than the previous time and more impactful somehow, so I’d expect it to be the same this year,” Ly-Luu said.
For the fireworks show, the W Scottsdale is selling tickets that start at $25 to view the show but it is also offering special room rates for Arizona residents that start at $199 a night.
The goal is to get as many people out as possible to celebrate Independence Day.
Ly-Luu admits that it has been a welcoming change of pace in the past three years, when safety was the biggest focus of the event.
“For the past few years, we were still very careful and making sure we looked at the CDC guidelines and the safety and health are still obviously the No. 1 thing for our guests this year, but now we feel like people are ready to experience something more than just the rooms and the pool,” Ly-Luu said.
Because of this, she is looking forward to seeing a wave of people dancing and socializing at the patriotic party.
“I really hope that we keep things fun because I really want the guests to have fun whenever they enter our hotel through our hard shell doors,” Ly-Luu said. “And hopefully it'll help people beat the heat.”
The forecast temperature for the Fourth of July is 112 degrees.
If You Go:
“Splash and Sparklers” Fourth of July celebrations at the W Scottsdale
When: Friday, June 30, to July 4
Where: W Scottsdale, 7277 E Camelback Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Day pool passes start at $25, Rooms for local residents start at $199 a night
Info: cottontaillounge.com/upcoming-events, to book a cabana or table text 602-405-0099 or email vip@spellboundeg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.