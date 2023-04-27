Tickets are available for the expanded Scottsdale Jazz Festival next weekend, April 29-20.
This is an expansion for International Jazz Day 2023 to a two-day event.
Hosted at the Scottsdale Civic Center, it will feature a Incognito from London and "Jazz, Funk, Soul" with Jeﬀ Lorber. Other notable performers include Carlos Rivas y Mexsal and Yuko Mabuchi.
"Our fesival has not only been a showcase for jazz music, but also a platform for promoting positve change in our community," said William "Doc" Jones, founder and executive director of the International Jazz Day AZ Foundation.
Top-shelf world and regional food vendors, representing Italy, London, New Orleans, Japan, and other countries also will be available.
Tickets start at $50 for a single-day general admission pass, with premium seating options available as well.
Information/tickets: scottsdalejazzfest.org.
Proceeds from the festival support the NextStudent Academy and Molina School of Jazz After School programs.
The festival is a tribute to the 10th annual International Jazz Day.
