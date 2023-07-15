We3 to play hits from cinema’s golden age

For three years, North Phoenix’s We3 has dedicated a show to performing tunes from what is considered “The Great American Songbook.”
It is considered the canon of the most important and influential American popular songs and jazz standards that were created for Broadway as well as musical and musical films between the 1920s and 1950s.
It features composers such as George Gershwin, Irving Berlin, Jerome Kern, Rodgers & Hart, Cole Porter and songs like “Cheek to Cheek” and “The Way You Look Tonight.”
“We just love bringing back those songs and keeping those composers at the forefront. It’s really fun for us to do,” said pianist Nicole Pesce, a resident of Cave Creek and an Arizona State University alumnus.
We3 began performing tunes from “The Great American Songbook” in September 2020, four years after the band’s formation, when Phoenix Theatre Company asked it to perform as part of a series of live-streamed shows.
Three years later, the songs are still echoing and are set to fill Desert Hills Presbyterian Church at its “Arts on the Rocks” performing arts event on Sunday, July 16.
“So many of those songs are an integral part of everything that we do, and a lot of ideas for themes that came from planning for ‘The Great American Songbook’ always seemed to resurface,” Pesce said. “A lot of our other shows consist of a lot of those composers anyway, and it just seems like we always circle back to that show.”
Vocalist Renee Patrick said that she is constantly gravitating toward this show because it features a plethora of songs that have transcended generations.
“It’s a lot of songs that have stood the test of time,” said Patrick, also of Cave Creek. “Everybody knows ‘What a Wonderful World’ and ‘Over The Rainbow’ because it was redone and redone, and those are the songs that people can still relate to.”
Even though the show consists of songs with a strong vocal presence, We3 puts a unique spin on each one by equitably splitting the spotlight between Patrick, Pesce and violinist Suzanne Lansford.
“I’m lucky, though. I get to be entertained while I’m entertaining,” Patrick said, adding that Pesce and Lansford “come forward with their talent during each show and they really sing through their instruments.”
“We almost have to really work hard to put Renee in the spotlight because she wants us all to do our thing,” Lansford, an Anthem resident, adds with a laugh.
But when Patrick pulls the microphone back up to her lips, she is able to shift the action of the audience from dancing and beaming at the musicianship displayed to singing along with her.
“Their lyrics resonate because of how well they are written – the lyrics say something,” Patrick said. “I think we honor the way the songs were written back in the day; they were pretty special.”
We3’s members each have favorite songs in “The Great American Songbook.”
“‘The Nearness of You’ by Hoagy Carmichael, that’s a perfect example of ‘The Great American Songbook,’ and nobody does it like Renee does,” Pesce said. “It’s this beautiful ballad that was so well-written. The music fits the lyrics and vice versa.
“Renee takes those lyrics and just takes you on a trip, and I think people are transcended when they hear her singing and how she styles those lyrics.”
Pesce also gushes over the works of composer George Gershwin.
“I love all of George Gershwin so, when I’m playing, I often do a George Gershwin medley,” Pesce said. “I think if I just had to pick one composer out of ‘The Great American Songbook,’ Gershwin would be it for me as a pianist because of his diversity with ballads and how he swayed from classical to jazz and vice versa. He was way ahead of his time.”
Because the trio has such an affinity for these songs, Lansford hopes that that love can be shared with the crowd.
“We tend to have fun with each other when we are playing onstage and people can feel it,” Lansford said. “My favorite thing to hear after a show is ‘we had so much fun because it looked like you guys were having so much fun.’”
Following the July 16 gig, We3 will begin preparing for its next show Aug. 26 at the Musical Instrument Museum in North Phoenix.
If You Go:
“Arts on the Rocks”
When: 4 p.m. Sunday, July 16
Where: Desert Hills Presbyterian Church, 34605 N. Tom Darlington Road, Scottsdale
Cost: Free.
