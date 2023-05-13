Wonderspaces dazzles with immersive works

Wonderspaces prides itself on many things, including its unique origin as a pop-up exhibition in San Diego in 2016 to “bridge the gap between artists and new audiences.”
Since then, Wonderspaces has opened venues in four cities as well as several pop-ups, bringing art to luxury shopping destinations like Scottsdale Fashion Square.
Wonderspaces has kept a steady flow of foot traffic at the mall by finding and rotating immersive artworks that can be used as the background for photos or a place to escape reality momentarily.
“Our commitment is to bring art to new audiences and to bring new art to them,” Wonderspaces Arizona General Manager Tera Tate said.
Wonderspaces Arizona recently opened two new artworks: “ELI” and “Gamelatron Gandaberunda.”
“ELI” is a short cartoon film created by Nate Milton, a New York City artist who was diagnosed with bipolar disorder at age 30.
The film displays his magical thinking and manic delusion caused by his disorder though the slightly fictitious story of a 17-year-old named Elijah.
Though this is a more theatrical work than anything else on display at Wonderspaces, the intimate theater setting creates a unique viewing experience for guests. It features white walls that the film’s projection bleeds onto and changes colors with each scene in the 15-minute short.
This also marks the first time that Wonderspaces Arizona has shown a short film in its space, and Tate said it’s been a hit with audiences.
She has also seen how the film has sparked conversations about mental illness among the guests.
“The artist’s mission is to talk openly about mental illness and to hopefully get the conversation started much earlier since he got diagnosed when he was 30 and he felt it opened up a whole third person, person view on himself,” said Tate.
Tate hopes that the film will allow its viewers to look inward.
“Hopefully will be the start of some great conversations with people, it'll open people's eyes a little bit more and it may make them reflect on things in their own life or those around them,” she said.
“It makes people maybe feel like they can have those conversations and just open their eyes in a really positive way.”
Gamelatron Gandaberunda,” by Aaron Taylor Kuffner, comprises 36 hand-forged bronze gongs and two Balinese-style cymbal arrays called ceng-ceng tuned to a non-standard six-note scale that plays music on a loop.
Adding to the work’s immersive experience are cubed stools guests can position anywhere they want in the art space.
“When you’re in there, you feel like you're fully immersed in a sound and we've had people use the cubes to create beds and just lay there, close their eyes and just take it all in,” Tate said.
“We've had people that take the cushions and face each set of wall hangings for extended periods of time and there was one point that we had a large group of children in there that were all hyped up from experiencing our other artwork shadow play and they immediately wound down and just sat down on the carpet.”
Though artworks are different, Tate enjoys a common thread between them.
Both redefine what the meaning of art, she said.
“Art is so many different things and making artwork accessible to bigger audiences is our main goal,” Tate said. “Trying all these different things that will bring people in for different reasons and then getting them to experience Wonderspaces as a whole is where the magic happens.”
The exhibits are expected to remain on display for a year and Tate also teased some more new art could be coming to Wonderspaces Arizona as early as next month.
If You Go:
Gamelatron Gandaberunda and Eli at Wonderspaces Arizona
When: Now through April 2024
Where: Wonderspaces Arizona, Scottsdale Fashion Square, 7014 E. Camelback Road #584, Scottsdale.
Cost: Tickets start at $15
Info: Arizona.wonderspaces.com
