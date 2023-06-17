Democratic and Republican state representatives, who have been battling emotionally for months on cultural and economic issues, again showed last week one thing can bring them together: water.
A month ago, HB 2441 – which would force Scottsdale to resume providing water to Rio Verde Foothills – narrowly passed the Arizona House and Senate. But Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed it, demanding that state representatives “send HB 2561 to my desk.”
But a funny thing happened to the bill from Rep. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale: It disappeared.
More accurately, almost all of HB 2561’s text was added to SB 1432 – which on June 12 swiftly passed with “supermajority” status in the House (40-20) and Senate (20-8).
“It took a team effort by an unlikely coalition to defeat the establishment’s army of lobbyists and solve what should have been a simple problem,” Kolodin said.
Indeed, he has been working on variations of a bill to assist Rio Verde Foothills for months.
Now, again, Scottsdale is a Hobbs signature away from resuming water service to Rio Verde Foothills, as it had for years via a Jomax Road standpipe, where water hauling tankers filled up and delivered to the unincorporated county area between northeast Scottsdale and Fountain Hills.
According to Capitol Media Services, Hobbs at a June 14 press conference, Hobbs called SB 1432 the “preferred option,” but acknowledged that
subdivisions are still the “bigger problem.”
“Rio Verde is a perfect example of why this loophole shouldn’t exist,” Hobbs said. “And we need to address it, because this won’t be the first situation where we end up like this. And so, the broader issue is the lot splits, and I’m hoping that the Water Policy Council addresses that,” Hobbs said."
After several years of Scottsdale warning the 750 or so Rio Verde Foothills households the standpipe would be shut off, Mayor David Ortega stiff-armed alternatives and led a shutdown of the standpipe Jan. 1.
The bill on Hobbs’ desk, like other versions, does not force Scottsdale to use its own water, but rather requires Scottsdale to essentially “treat and transport” water supplied by a third party – likely EPCOR.
The private utility company stated in an application with the Arizona Corporation Commission that it has water to provide the Rio Verde Foothills area.
But the infrastructure EPCOR needs to build its own standpipe could take three years, hence the necessity for SB 1432.
City Council members Tammy Caputi, Barry Graham and Solange Whitehead told the Progress they supported HB 2561, which has merged into SB 1432.
The Progress asked Council members if they would support the bill, should it become law, or support a legal challenge.
“From everything I've seen, I would support allowing the process to play out,” Graham said.
Whitehead said she is against a court battle, as Kolodin’s bill outlines how “Scottsdale will permanently not supply Rio Verde Foothills water … It provides a government agency to negotiate water from a third party.”
Caputi and Councilwoman Betty Janik also said they would not support a legal challenge, if the water bill becomes law.
Councilman Tom Durham and Councilwoman Kathy Littlefield both said they need more information before making a decision.
“I would need to make sure everything in a contract OK for the citizens of Scottsdale. If that is so, I have no reason to say no,” Littlefield said.
“Nobody wants Rio Verde Foothills to not have water.” The Progress asked Ortega and City Manager Jim Thompson if – assuming Hobbs does not veto SB 1432 by the deadline of Tuesday, June 20 – the city will follow the guidelines, or fight the law in court.
According to Thompson, "the city of Scottsdale stands ready to do its part as Arizona Senate Bill 1432 is signed into law.”
Ortega’s somewhat cryptic response, hosted on the city’s website: “Sometimes the mirage in the distance causes the nearest oasis to be overlooked.”
He referred to the “Intergovernmental Agreement” draft the city passed Feb. 21 (which was quickly rejected by Maricopa County).
“I believe that the draft IGA protects Scottsdale Water facilities, conforms to our Drought Management Plan, is fiscally responsible and could move forward to the proposed standpipe district,” Ortega said.
Meanwhile, Rio Verde Foothills residents who were emotionally split between HB 2441 and HB 2561 now are scrambling to find appropriate candidates for the five standpipe district representatives Kolodin’s bill outlines.
