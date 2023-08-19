Challenges didn’t bug pest control firm owner

For half of a decade, CimeX Control Pest Management owner and blue-collar entrepreneur Fernando Torres has built a strong reputation in the commercial pest control industry.
But his career did not begin as auspiciously.
Torres admits that he knew close to nothing about pest control five years ago and had to teach himself how to rid client's homes of pests.
“When I started doing pest control, I didn't know really how to do it and my first clients were just friends of mine who let me treat their houses (probably) because they felt sorry for me,” Torres said.
Before starting CimeX, Torres was the chief development officer of the Tempe-based landscaping company Integrated Landscape Management.
But the Panama native, who immigrated with his family to the United States when he was 13, still craved the American dream of owning and operating his own business.
He thought about starting his own landscaping business but since he owned a small interest in Integrated Landscape Management, he was bound by a noncompete clause from doing that.
This left the then 44-year-old Torres with the dilemma of what to do next. Then he got an idea from an unwelcome guest at his home.
Torres recalled seeing a cockroach scurry across his shower in his bathroom and after squashing the bug, he realized that he had found his next opportunity.
He also realized that he had been licensed through the Arizona Department of Agriculture’s Pest Management Division as a qualified applicator of pesticides since Integrated Landscape Management had a pest control division.
Though he had never done more than squash a bug with a shoe, Torres says he first learned about pest control by watching YouTube Videos of how other professionals had cured similar infestations that his clients were facing.
“For example, if someone called me saying that they have rodents in the attic, I would park my car in front of their house and I would watch three YouTube videos about how to treat rodents in the attic,” Torres said.
“Then I would treat it based on the knowledge that I learned from each video. That’s how I learned about pest control.”
He felt that he was able to use his inexperience advantageously and provide creative solutions to his client's problems.
“The main thing was I was able to provide more outside-the-box thinking than competitors,” Torres said. “I think that being different was what set us apart.”
Torres also learned more about the industry from pesticide suppliers and vendors. He often shares this knowledge with his clients.
“A lot of people have issues with mosquitoes because they leave out a lot of sitting water and then people letting shrubs overgrow becomes a problem because pesticides can’t penetrate deep enough to get to the bugs,” Torres said.
“So, clients need to do small things like that to stay bug-free.”
After and working in the private residential market for nearly four months, Torres scored a contract with Lincoln Property Management to provide pest control at Digital Realty’s offices in Phoenix and Chandler.
Torres realized that commercial properties were his wheelhouse.
CimeX Control Pest Management began growing rapidly and Torres grew exhausted by being both his boss and lone employee. So, he hired his first technician.
The business continued to grow organically and now CimeX Control Pest Management provides pest control services to commercial properties owned by companies like Amazon, Cushman & Wakefield, CBRE, Prologis and Lincoln Property Company.
He now has five technicians with plans to add a sixth soon.
Now on track to gross $1.1 million in sales this year, Torres’ short-term goal is to tap into the Tucson market next and possibly Nevada.
“The goal is to potentially open a branch in Tucson, expand there and then there's the possibility of opening up a branch in Nevada,” said Torres.
“I'm now part owner of Encore Landscape Management which has a big division in Nevada, So a lot of the clients that we deal with here in the commercial side have assets in Nevada and pest control there is similar to Phoenix.”
Longer term, Torres said he would like to look into stepping back from the business full-time in the next few years so that he can spend more time with his wife Ann and their children.
But for now, he remains focused on continuing to grow his company organically.
CimeX Pest Control Management
7652 E. Greenway Road, Scottsdale.
602-688-4985, cimexcontrol.com
