Couple aims to keep people 4Ever Young

Former college athletes-turned-entrepreneurs Tessa and Kellen Pagel have always had a strong commitment to healthy lifestyles.
Tessa ran track at Kent State University and played baseball and Kellen played football at the University of Massachusetts Amherst, inspiring them to maintain fitness even as they moved from Ohio to the Grand Canyon State.
“We’re super passionate about health and fitness and wellness. We live and breathe that with our lifestyle and we’ve even raised our children that way,” Tessa said.
“He gets up at 4 a.m. to go to the gym, I get up at 5 a.m. to go to the gym. We never miss a day because it’s such a priority for us.”
Fitness also is the focus of their business endeavors.
Though they still operate an Orangetheory Fitness franchise in their native Ohio that they bought in 2016, they had long wanted to open a fitness business of some kind in Arizona, partly because Kellen is the son of former NFL and Arizona State University quarterback Mike Pagel.
The football field at Mike’s alma mater, Washington High School in Phoenix, is named after him and Kellen has fond memories of visiting his father’s relatives here.
“Growing up, we would come to visit my dad’s family and my grandparents and I just loved it. There’s something about the desert in the sunshine that just really attracted me,” Kellen recalled.
Kellen and Tessa finally got a chance to open a fitness business here.
They had learned that the 4Ever Young Anti-Aging Clinic and Medical Spa franchise was looking to expand westward and were sold on its mission of helping people rethink aging with treatments that unlock vitality at every stage of life.
Kellen explained that this has become necessary as human hormones continue to change as people age.
“A lot of times hormones play such a big role in many things,” Kellen said. “What we see is lack of energy, change in body composition is another big one that comes from hormones and changes to your skin can be derived from hormones as well.”
The timing worked out as Kellen and Tessa were thinking about ditching the cold, Ohio winters for the sunnier pastures of Arizona.
“We had an opportunity to open up this 4Ever Young and we were trying to figure out where we wanted to be,” Kellen said.
“When you look at a place like Scottsdale, there are so many people that are so like-minded with fitness and with health. Plus, there are so many healthy grocery stores and restaurants and everything as well.”
However, the couple ran into the same problem that every business in Scottsdale faces: where to open it.
“We really had our mindset and we had a vision of our location, but we weren’t exactly sure where it was,” Tessa said.
After about a year of searching, the Pagels found a 1,440-square-foot space in the Shops at Gainey Ranch that Kellen felt was perfect.
“When we laid eyes on this location, we fell in love,” Tessa said. “I feel like this location is kind of a diamond in the rough where there’s this beautiful street along Doubletree Ranch Road with all the palm trees that it feels like a different area as you travel through it.
“Even the businesses and the buildings around here are beautiful and we felt like ’this is it.’”
Not only did the Pagels feel like they had found a home for the first-ever 4Ever Young franchise in the state, but they also felt they had found a neighborhood to call home as well.
“We actually based on our where this location is kind of how we picked where we would live,” Tessa said. “We wanted our kids to be raised in a place where we felt like health is a big priority and I feel that here it definitely is.”
With its location pinned down, 4Ever Young got to work hiring five staff that includes a medical director, expert injector PA, RN, medical aesthetician, and wellness consultant to work in its three treatment rooms, aesthetician room and IV lounge.
In addition to being trained in special areas, the staff is trained in how to give 4Ever Young’s clients personalized care that begins with a blood draw and a 19-page profile that serves as the blueprint for their health plan.
Then clients can undergo a full physical exam and be given recommendations on which vitamins need replenishment, which hormones need replacement and what else needs to be done to make clients feel like themselves again.
4Ever Young officially opened May 30 and the Pagels are excited to begin transforming lives.
“A big part of the reason why we got involved with this business model is because it aligns with our values,” Tessa said. “Although Scottsdale is ahead of the game, most of the time when it comes to wellness, I still think there’s that gap where people don’t really know what’s out there.
“I think there’s an area where we really can continue to educate people and so that they can live healthier lives, feel better, have more energy with their kids or with their friends, look younger and live their life to the fullest.”
4Ever Young Scottsdale
7704 E. Doubletree Ranch Road, Scottsdale.
480-847-6822. 4everyoungantiaging.com/location/scottsdale-az
