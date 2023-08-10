Dog lover opens Zoom Room Scottsdale

When Colin Elliot decided he wanted to go into business for himself, he picked a franchise that played to one of his passions – dogs.
The owner of three small rescues – including one with an amputated front leg – he settled on Zoom Room, opening one in Arrowhead three years ago.
Now he’s brought the growing franchise’s brand to Scottsdale with Zoom Room Scottsdale at 10953 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., Suite #111, which he opened last weekend.
When he opened Zoom Room Arrowhead, Elliot hooked on to a shooting star of a franchise, judging by what found Mark Van Wye told entrepreneur.com last September in an interview.
Van Wye started the franchise in 2009 but paused it a decade later because he felt Zoom Room needed a reboot.
He reinvigorated it with a curriculum that he said “you can do for your entire life with your dog,” then made significant upgrades in his marketing and technology to create flexible scheduling and keep his prices affordable.
The reboot worked and there are now 84 Zoom Rooms either in operation. or about to open – like Zoom Room Scottsdale.
“We didn’t change the fundamental nature of Zoom Room,” he told entrepreneur.com, “which is that we do dog training with an emphasis on socialization.”
An Arizona native, Elliot opened his first Zoom Room with “my business partner, father, and best friend, Dr. John P. Elliot.”
“I wanted to be my own boss, work with dogs and be able to bring my own dogs to work with me every day,” he explained. “I really enjoy running the business and watching the dogs learn over time and improve their training right before my eyes.
“I wanted – want – to keep expanding around the Valley and build a Zoom Room empire. My second location is Scottsdale, and I hopefully plan to open more in the years to come.”
That passion and drive are precisely what Van Wye values in his franchise partners.
“There must be something that’s driving you,” he told entreprenuer.com.
“You’ve got to be led by something, whether it’s mission-driven or purpose-driven. If you don’t have that passion and ability to commit, go all-in, and build up the team that you need to accomplish that vision, then I don’t think you can do it.”
Elliot’s indoor dog training gym offers small group classes in agility, obedience, puppy and socialization classes with the best dog trainers. Private one-on-one classes are also available.
His three Chihuahua-terrier mixes, which range in age from 8 to 10 years, alternate in accompanying him to work – and joining some of those classes.
“They are all pretty good at agility and love going to work with me,” he said.
He believes Zoom Room sets itself apart from any competitors “because we are 100% positive dog training.”
“Our motto is ‘We don’t train dogs, we train the people who love them,’” Elliot explained. “We train the human client to train their dog, also allowing them to evolve at their own pace, compared to putting a time limit on training.
“The bond lasts a lifetime when the owner does it, compared to us doing it and then they pick the dog up later. We go right to the source and teach the client. We are meticulous when it comes to dog vaccine records and we offer amazing dog products that support made-in-the-USA small mom-and-pop-shop-type companies. We only offer the best products and at amazing prices as well.”
In other words, he added, “Everything we sell has a reason and strengthens the relationship between dog and owner.”
By offering what he calls “a lifestyle that includes fun, clean, useful and dynamic classes and activities,” Elliot also said Zoom Room Scottsdale can provide a dog and its owner a wide range of activities in a comfortable air-conditioned setting.
That also is keeping with Van Wye’s philosophy of a “fun sporty place” that achieves his number one goal: “We wanted to demystify dog training completely.”
Zoom Room Scottsdale
Palo Verde Square Shopping Center, 10953 N. Frank Lloyd Wright Blvd., #111, Scottsdale
480-779-9610, zoomroom.com/location/scottsdale
