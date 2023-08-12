Eatery owner carries on legacy of founder, her son

Kuko’s Nest owner Maria Tobras smiles and gets misty-eyed when she remembers her son Georgios “George” Tompras.
Though their names were spelled differently by immigration officials when they arrived in the United States from Athens, Greece, they shared a passion for food.
George was revered for his determination, perseverance and artistic vision that went into his restaurant, Kuko’s Nest in northern Scottsdale.
The restaurant opened June 26 but George never got to see it open: He died unexpectedly at age 40 on Jan. 13.
“This was his concept and he gave everything to it,” said Maria. “I’m going to do everything I can to make sure it is successful.”
Growing up in Greece, George showed an early interest in food, particularly in the recipes that had been in his family for generations.
This passion followed him when his family immigrated overseas to California, where George finished high school.
Even after a stint with the Greek Army – was drafted after turning 18 – George still couldn’t shake his desire to pursue cooking.
So, he began working with his mother at the uptown Phoenix steakhouse Feeney’s Restaurant & Bar when she purchased it in 2012 after managing the restaurant for 12 years.
“He did everything,” Maria recalled. “He was a server, he was a bartender, he made our website, he wrote our menu and he just did everything.”
About six years ago, George hatched an idea for a restaurant called Kuko’s Nest, featuring the Greek-style chicken and healthy Mediterranean meals he grew up eating.
He spent nearly six years designing a bold, cartoonlike logo that alluded to the bright, homey setting of the fast-casual restaurant and an equal amount of time designing the concept and menu.
During that time, he also shot vibrant photos of the food as it was being prepared. These photos can be seen on the walls of the restaurant.
George’s main goal for his cuisine was for customers to taste its freshness. He and Maria began searching for local purveyors who could provide the freshest chicken and the ripest vegetables so that everything could be freshly prepared every day.
“We do everything here the same way we would cook it at our house since these are recipes from my grandparents that were passed to me and I passed to (George),” Maria said. “Everything is fresh and antibiotic-free.”
The menu features Greek favorites like kebabs for $17.95, skewers for $13.50, pita wraps for $12.95 soup and salad lunch specials for $8.95 and eight golden, fried loukoumades known as “Kukulukumades” for $9.95 at Kuko’s Nest.
The sweet, fried treats are available in honey, strawberry and chocolate flavors and topped with walnuts.
After the menu was penned and the logo was designed, George began scouring the Valley for a space to nest his restaurant.
He selected an intimate spot on Mountain View and Via Linda in North Scottsdale because of the area’s community-like atmosphere.
The space was acquired in early 2022 and George spent several months decorating the walls with vibrant yellow paint to create a warm and inviting atmosphere for hungry customers.
But one of the most arduous parts of the process was constructing a dessert kitchen where “Kukulukumades” could be fried, tossed and topped to order.
George’s picture hangs on the wall just by the front counter and as Maria hands customers their meals, she can be heard paying her respects to her beloved son.
Also doing the same are the many friends of his and longtime admirers of the dishes he served at Feeney’s for over a decade.
Maria said that George wanted to turn this restaurant into a franchise and she said that she intends to fulfill her son’s wish. However, there are no immediate plans for an expansion.
In the meantime, she and her staff hope to honor her son’s legacy by serving delicious food and treating each customer like a family member.
Kuko’s Nest
10135 E. Vía Linda Suite #C113, Scottsdale.
480-590-2559, kukosnest.com
