Fratelli La Bufala offers slice of Italy 

Pizza may be a top seller on most any American menu, but in Italy, it is a sacred dish with a storied history dating back to 997 A.D.
Fratelli La Bufala Scottsdale owner Fabio Sodano takes this history seriously and happily tells how the beloved cuisine came to be.
“Pizza was born in Naples,” said Sodano. “Because Italy was a poor country a long time ago, people made bread and put a little bit of sauce on top.
“But it wasn’t until 1889 when the king of Naples was supposed to have a meeting with the Queen of Italy Margherita Savoy,” he said.
“He wanted to give her something nice to eat so someone suggested, ‘if you take the bread we have here and the mozzarella cheese we produce, we will make something rich for the queen.’”
He also tells the fictional history of Fratelli La Bufala, a Naples, Italy, restaurant that recently celebrated its 20th anniversary, a little more fondly.
Since Fratelli La Bufala loosely translates to “brothers of the buffalo” and mozzarella cheese comes from the milk of water buffaloes, his tall tale goes like this:
Giuseppe, Antonio and Gennaro La Bufala, better known as the “La Bufala Brothers,” were originally from Eboli, Salerno, Italy.
Following their father’s death, the three brothers sold their family mozzarella factory and parted ways until the reunited in 2003 to create the Fratelli la Bufala brand.
This story captivated Sodano, a native of Naples, in 2008, when “one of my friends said a long time ago ‘I want to work for Fratelli la Bufala.”
Scratching his head as to why someone wanted to work for a concept he had hardly heard of, Sodano discovered that while the tale of the brothers might be fictional, the emerging chain was anything but.
He found lines out the door at each location he visited.
Having experience owning Casa Mia in Scottsdale with his brother, Chef Danilo Sodano, since 1997, he decided to try work for the growing pizza chain.
Over a decade, Sodano expanded the chain to new territories, including Dubai, Istanbul and Jeddha.
However, he had a lingering curiosity about how the concept would perform in the United States.
Fratelli La Bufala had already enjoyed success in Miami – which opened in 2005 and was the only American location at the time.
But Sodano wanted to bring the concept to his second home of Scottsdale.
It wasn’t until 2020 that Sodano got serious about this venture.
“The company is present in 60 countries and though there is the one in Miami, the owner of that store never franchised the concept,” Sodano said.
“I took a chance to open this during COVID-19 and now we’re trying with this flagship store in Scottsdale to make and develop the brand.”
Though it would take him over two years to open his doors, Sodano opened the second location of Fratelli La Bufala in the nation off Hayden Road near McCormick Parkway in late 2022.
He has quickly wowed diners with his commitment to freshness and authenticity.
He is so committed to those qualities that he has every ingredient down to the flour he uses in the dough and the mozzarella that tops each pizza delivered from Italy.
“If you’re going to make something good, you have to make it organic,” Sodano said proudly.
Even though this means a heftier price on items like gnocchi, he doesn’t mind as long as it means he can provide the freshest and tastiest dishes to his customers.
“I can purchase gnocchi at half the price frozen but that is not our concept,” Sodano said. “Everything here is fresh.”
The dedication to freshness has paid off as Sodano says he has received offers to franchise the location in Nevada, Utah, and Texas.
But he does not have much time to do that.
“We need to move fast because the owners in Italy have left me with two years to prove that I can expand this,” Sodano said.
Though he is racing against the clock, he is making sure to take time to reap the rewards of his efforts to bring the taste of his native town to his adopted home
