Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market returning

Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market is returning next weekend to WestWorld of Scottsdale.
The semi-annual vintage market, set for Friday, Sept. 15, to Sunday, Sept. 17, offers over 120,000 square feet of small businesses and vendors.
Shoppers will be able to browse over 160 vendors to find clothes, jewelry, vintage and antiques, and food vendors will be present for those who work up an appetite during a busy day of shopping.
The vendor list comprises fan-favorites and lots of new businesses, according to co-founder Coley Arnold.
All of Junk in the Trunk’s vendors are small businesses, mostly in Arizona. However, some vendors make the trip from New Mexico, Nevada and California.
“As shoppers come in, it’s fun, it’s an event that really is for the whole family. But what you’re really doing when you come in those doors, is you’re supporting over 160 small businesses,” Arnold said.
“When you shop small businesses, you’re really changing the culture of your neighborhood, neighbors and community.”
Small businesses are near and dear to the heart of Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market.
It was also a small business in the beginning – co-founders Arnold and Lindsey Holt, both Cave Creek residents, held their first market in a friend’s backyard in September 2011.
The two first-time moms had decided they needed a hobby outside of caring for their children. They shared a love for vintage and noticed there seemed to be a lack of community surrounding vintage and antique interest.
“Lindsey and I had a passion for vintage and felt like there were a couple of shops around town, but there was no community for vintage shoppers and curators and vendors,” Arnold said.
“So that was kind of our goal in the beginning to create this community where everyone could come under one roof.”
At the time, Arnold was selling painted and refinished furniture on Etsy and Holt was teaching and selling art wood signs. They gathered a few more friends to start a market.
With only 20 vendors, the pair expected their first market to be “an upscale garage sale” style. What they didn’t expect was the success they’d have, serving 600 visitors, according to Holt.
After the booming success of the first market, Arnold and Holt made the business official with licenses, permits and a secured venue, the Westworld parking lot.
As both the vintage market and Westworld have expanded, Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market events now occur inside Westworld’s North Hall.
Prior to the pandemic, the founders held market events in California for a number of years and many interesting pieces and people from their experiences have stuck with them for subsequent markets.
“It’s like a big family reunion. A lot of our shoppers have been coming from the very beginning and a handful of our vendors have been with us since the very beginning,” Holt said.
“And so, it’s just a fun experience to see the small businesses and the shoppers and we recognize faces, it’s just a really fun event.”
Junk in the Trunk has grown into the blooming community that the founders hoped to build. As word of the vintage market reaches neighboring states, its impact on the vintage community spreads with it.
For those interested in seeing what the Junk in the Trunk community is all about, tickets for the upcoming market are available for purchase at junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com.
Tickets can be purchased at the gate day-of or online. The online tickets are offered at a discounted rate until Sept. 13.
General admission tickets start at $8, valid from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 17.
Early entry tickets are $25 in advance and $30 at the gate from 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16.
A Friday night shopping VIP event will be from 4 to 9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15, with tickets set at $50 in advance and $60 at the gate on the day of the event.
Veterans, active military and those who wear official Junk in the Trunk Vintage Market apparel will receive $1 off their ticket purchased at the gate.
As Junk in the Trunk partners with nonprofits, this year’s vintage market is in collaboration with Harvest Compassion, a non-profit organization that works with the homeless population by providing food and clothing in the greater Phoenix area.
Through this partnership, shoppers can receive a dollar off of their ticket purchase at the gate when they bring either a box of cereal or two cans of soup or fruit.
Information: junkinthetrunkvintagemarket.com
