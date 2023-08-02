Mojo Physio in Airpark aims to ease what ails you

Paul Ruth doesn’t call himself “spontaneous.”
But when he learned of manual therapy as a career, he jumped in headfirst, obsessed with the possibility of helping others. Now, nearly 30 years later, Ruth focuses on treating the common disorder temporomandibular dysfunction (TMJD) at his Airpark practice, Mojo Physio, without surgery or medication.
“I went from a phone call to a counselor to being in class that night,” Ruth recalls. “I just had to do this. So, I embarked on this journey.”
Initially a chronic pain therapist, Ruth segued to TMJD about six years ago after connecting the dots between the disorder and proper care.
The condition frequently causes pain in the jaw, neck, face or shoulders and even the back, hips, legs and feet. It can also cause symptoms like migraines, ringing in the ears, and jaw clicking.
Many TMJD sufferers seek help from dentists, leading to appliances, injections and surgery. That can cost thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of dollars.
Ruth says, however, that TMJD stems from muscular imbalance, an overloaded nervous system, and postural issues. The average cost of his treatment is less than $1,000 in four sessions.
“I can help people by simply calming down the nervous system,” said Ruth, a 25-year neuromuscular specialist. “The TMJD market is literally a joke. In my opinion, it’s controlled and owned by dentists.”
He uses hands-on treatment focused on neuromuscular therapy to address imbalances and dysfunction that interrupts movement patterns and overwhelms the nervous system. With neuromuscular release therapy (NRT), Ruth retrains the brain to stop sending signals to the muscles that cause tension and pain.
During NRT treatment, the therapist seeks a neurological (brain) response within the body through palpation (touch). The body’s neurological or brain-led response to palpation leads the NRT therapist to the unhealthy muscle or soft tissue areas.
Based on the reaction to palpation, the therapist determines how much work is needed. The use of NRT manual therapy techniques, coupled with the understanding of how the systems of the body work together, eliminates the guesswork that often plagues many practitioners, Ruth said.
He's quick to add this is not massage, and he stays up on TMJD treatments that make sense.
“I never did massage,” he said. “I started out doing corrective therapy. I had no clue what I was doing. I took every seminar known to man, with hands-on stuff, from every guru I could find who was certified.
“I didn’t like any of it because it never made sense. I’m incredibly pragmatic. I need to know how things work. So, I reverse engineer everything. I’ve done it since I was a kid. How am I going to sell this to a client if I can’t say that right? ‘Trust me, it just works?’”
Ruth boasts a 98% success rate with the tens of thousands of clients he’s helped since the clinic’s conception in 1995. On average, he says, clients feel a 50% to 80% reduction in pain after one session at Mojo Physio, with sustainable recovery after four to six sessions.
As the lead therapist, Ruth has spoken to organizations like Arizona Fibromyalgia and Muscular Dystrophy associations and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.
He’s served as the director of neuromuscular therapy at the Center for Human Performance and the director of soft tissue pain at the Arizona Head, Neck, and Facial Pain Clinic.
Vertigo is a common symptom of TMJD and headaches and he uses visuals to show clients what led to the pain. TMJD can stem from anywhere in the body.
“I can make a solid, scientific argument that if you have a sprained ankle that still plagues you from high school, that’s why you have TMJD,” he said.
“It’s just a simple muscle imbalance. It’s not a dental issue.”
Ruth didn’t understand that TMJD was such a big problem. He was involved with growing his own golf business and getting burned out.
“When people understand basic physiology and how the brain deals with pain and how all this energy ends up living in your jaw, it makes sense. My business blew up. After that, I totally scrapped golf and chronic pain as a whole.
“I just fixed this guy’s wife who was sleeping in a recliner for 17 years because if she lays flat, she has vertigo. She came in very reluctantly, and she gets off the table, almost fixed in one session. I don’t say that to brag,” he said.
“I always tell people, let’s say your nervous has a volume button and it maxes out at a level 10. Most people are walking around with that volume button cranked to about a 15. All we do is turn the volume down to about a two and all this stuff goes just goes away. I’ve been told so many times that this sounds too simple and too good to be true, but sometimes, simple just works.”
Mojo Physio
7721 E. Gray Road, Suite 101, Scottsdale
480-418-1665
