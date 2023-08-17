Mountainside Fitness plans Airpark venue

Mountainside Fitness plans to open its next gym in a former supermarket building at Scottsdale Towne Center by next summer.
The new location off Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Loop 101will overtake a vacated 50,320-square-foot Albertsons and feature amenities such as an indoor pickleball and basketball court and a cafe where members and guests can purchase smoothies and healthy snacks.
“We're really looking to continue as a family friendly fitness center,” said Mountainside CEO Craig Cote.
“We have very good child care offering locations, we have a very strong group fitness presence, and we'll continue to have child care and group fitness at the forefront of what we do.
“Then we’ll round things out with our tiered cardio layout, the strength floor area and locker rooms that are well appointed locker rooms that include a steam room, a dry sauna and our free towel service.”
The new gym will be modeled after the franchise's Paradise Valley location on Tatum Boulevard and Shea ,which features a tiered cardio area that overlooks the entire gym.
“We really like how (Paradise Valley) has a tiered cardio platform that overlooks the strength floor,” Cote said.
“At a lot of gyms, the cardio machines and the strength machines are either in different rooms or sometimes they're even on different floors. This is literally the opposite of what a lot of fitness centers do.’
Cote believes that this layout creates an intimidation-free environment.
“Some people may interpret the strength area as intimidating but when people watch it every day, what's interesting is they might find themselves comfortable with getting off the treadmill and onto the strength floor because most of us will admit that getting onto the strength floor,” he said.
Although Cote and his team have a clear view of how they want the new gym to be laid out, he admits it will take some time to build.
“There's two primary items that need to be resolved; we need to add some windows up front to get natural light into our fitness center and, secondly, we need to open up the ceilings,” Cote said.
“Our plan would be to open up the existing acoustical tile and acoustical grid and get rid of all of the fluorescent lighting and convert it to LED lighting so when members are in there for an hour, hour and a half working out it's that much more comfortable.”
Members will be able to reserve court time for 45 minutes.
Reservations must be made 24 hours ahead of time and pickleball will only be available in the mornings.
However, Cote is familiar with how long it takes to build the courts.
“We remodeled the club at 116th Street and Shea Boulevard late last year and in that remodel, we were able to configure two pickleball courts within the basketball court and it worked out very well,” Cote said.
“A downside member can reserve a 45-minute court time on the Mountainside mobile app and that way they know if they show up with three friends that they can get the court that they reserved.”
Cote is excited to open a gym in an area of Scottsdale that he and his team have eyed for a while.
“We all drive by that location,” he said. “We’re also finding that some things have really changed in fitness in the past three years, with one of the biggest being that members don't always go to their home gym so having a location off the freeway has become important for a lot of the members.
“It's very possible that a number of the check-ins at this location may not be members who signed up at this location, but they're taking advantage of the convenience off the freeway.”
Because of this, this gym could see as many as 6,000 to 8,000 members, according to Cote.
Cote also said that interior construction could begin this September with the exterior construction beginning as early as November.
“I think we're optimistic that there's a number of components to this building that might make it a little easier versus a little harder and if we can squeeze it into seven months of construction, we can open in June of ‘24,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.