Moxies lands huge staff for Arizona flagship

These days, launching a huge restaurant and expecting to find staff for it takes some moxie.
Indeed, according to Indeed.com, there are “7,515 restaurant jobs available in Scottsdale.”
Simplyhired.com “only” lists 2,844 restaurant openings in Scottsdale.
The trend is hardly just here.
“Hospitality and service workers aren't missing – they found office jobs,” according to a recent Washington Post story.
“The restaurant labor shortage is still one of the industry’s biggest challenges even 3 years after the start of the pandemic,” added an Opentable.com story.
Yet, even as restaurants around Scottsdale – and the country – struggle to hire qualified employees, the chain Moxies opened recently in Fashion Square with a somewhat-staggering staff count of 150.
Canada-based Moxies opened its first Arizona restaurant here Aug. 10.
“The expansive, inviting 12,000-square-foot restaurant will accommodate 350 people,” a press release crowed, “with indoor/ outdoor space centered around a large island bar.”
But how did this hip sports bar (20 LED TVs) and “premium casual” eatery land the cooks, dishwashers and servers needed for that huge space?
Mike Versage, general manager of Moxies Scottsdale, took a break at the end of a chaotic first week to answer questions about the hiring strategy.
The first step was landing a spot here. After scouting Fashion Square in early 2021, the company signed a lease last year.
Two months ago, Moxies started a recruiting push.
“Our online ads went live June 19 and we conducted our first interview June 21,” Versage said.
“We were able to host hiring fairs on the weekends and posted ads on all the online recruitment sites.”
The strategy paid off, big time, as Moxies fielded a stunning 2,000 applications in a month, leading to 500 interviews.
“We are lucky to have a great location in the mall which provides plenty of foot traffic and curb appeal,” Versace noted.
Recruitment is one part of the restaurant staffing problem – retention is another big puzzle piece.
How will Moxies managers address this and try to keep your young employees who have many employment options happy and "feeling valued”?
“Part of our success is living and breathing the motto of being the ‘employer of choice.’ Our secret has always been our people and treating those people as best we can,” Versage said.
“We do our best to work with our staff and their schedule so they have a great time working with us.”
He says Moxies managers try to keep staff smiling with “a healthy work/life balance, flexible schedules, employee discounts, plenty of room for internal growth and a future for those deserving.”
Moxies is at 7014 East Camelback Road, Suite B120. For more information, visit moxies.com.
