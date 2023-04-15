Old Town store serves sweets and toys

Owners Steve and Jeanine Rometty got the idea for their Old Town Candy and Toys during a vacation in Old Town San Diego.
“They had an old-fashioned candy store,” said Steve. “I grew up in the Midwest in Michigan. When I was a kid my parents took me to stores like that. When we were in the San Diego store,
“I said, ‘This is so much fun, it reminds me of when I was a kid, I wish our town had a store like this. There’s nothing like this in Old Town Scottsdale.’ We live in Scottsdale. We just said, ‘Why don’t we do it?’”
The couple felt Old Town needed a store like theirs – “something to give families something fun to do,” said Steve explained.
“We have about 130 choices of bulk candy to choose from,” he bragged. “A lot of the old-time nostalgic, a lot of theater boxes which are really popular now. I have a good selection of licorice and taffy and then tons of toys and a lot of books.”
“If you look through our store, we’re not just for kids,” Steve added. “We’re for all ages."
He added that some things more geared to adults are "are strategically placed and out of children’s way.’
Customers won’t find any electronic games, but Steve noted, “We have a lot of stuffed animals.”
With popular items like Jellycat, Melissa and Dotug wooden tots, lunch boxes and “lots of wooden toys,” Steve said their store “is almost merging into a novelty store as well – almost an all-over general store.”
“We’ve got socks, kitchen towels, oven mitts and all kinds of fun things like that. Most of those things have some kind of a funny saying on them,” he continued. “My wife has a very sarcastic sense of humor so that comes through in the store quite a bit.”
Socks are a big seller and the store carries a line called Blue Q.
“They’re really funny,” Steve said. “They also have gum and oven mitts with the funny sayings on them. Great gifts.”
Though the shop is small, he said, “We like to try to keep our things competitive. But certain things like the popular Jellycat are price-protected, so you’re not going to go on Amazon and find it cheaper.”
He admitted it’s tough keeping things affordable due to the expensive rent in Scottsdale.
“You have to cover that but we don’t want to make it where it’s too exclusive,” he said. “I have candy sticks for 35 cents so if you want to find something with some change in your pocket, it’s possible. …There are high-priced items and there are low-priced items.”
The store also sells Arizona souvenirs, including the popular Cactus Candy line joining things like shot glasses, mugs and other memorabilia.
Steve calls his wife the secret of the business.
“It’s my wife’s keen eye on what to purchase and put into the store,” he said. “It’s taken us about 11 years to fine-tune it and get it how we like it. It’s the mixture and unique things you’re not going to find in the big department stores.”
Steve was a painter for 33 years but left his job two years ago to run the store full-time. Jeanine is a teacher but also finds time to help run the store.
While Old Town Scottsdale is tourist-driven and seasonal, Rometty said locals carry them through.
“We’re getting a much better local following now because Scottsdale’s building up so much,” he said. “As far as travelers, it peaks at spring training time. It’s our busiest season by far. Even busier than Christmas.”
The business survived a three-month closure during the pandemic as well as a flood toward the end of last year, when tenants in a pipe burst in short-term rental upstairs.
“When the pipe burst on a Sunday at 8 a.m. they couldn’t shut off the water for probably 1 1/2 hours and it destroyed our store,” he said.
“The whole ceiling came down. Ruined a ton of products. The floor was wrecked. So, we had to empty the store and start all over again. In a way, it gave us a chance to make some nice changes which we probably wouldn’t have made.”
“We lost maybe 30 percent of our inventory up front and seven weeks of revenue being closed,” Steve added. “So, we’re so happy to be back. We opened up to big crowds and good business.”
The couple is now focusing on expanding the store’s online presence.
“We're going to list our popular items so our travelers that come from the Midwest and back East can shop with us when they’re back home,” said Steve. “I think that’s going to be big for us.”
