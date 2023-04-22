Although it has offered yoga courses for nearly two decades, Scottsdale Community College recently found that its curriculum has been ahead of the curve.
Since launching its yoga program in 2005, the college has forged a partnership with Yoga Alliance – a national trade and professional organization for yoga teachers – that developed a more rigorous curriculum for aspiring instructors.
“Yoga Alliance just updated their accreditation requirements so it's a bit more rigorous, which is nice for us because our program is already more rigorous,” said Karryn Allen, director of the college’s the Health Sciences Division.
“It's interesting because when (the alliance) first came out with these new standards, we met and realized we’ve always followed them as we went through them,” said program content specialist and instructor Lisa Henrich. “We've always had to meet these high standards and show that our students receive an education, not just a certification.”
The college has added new classes that include a course called “Yoga and the Body,” a physiological-biomechanical course that helps teachers to better understand the human body.
Also included are courses that apply the principles of anatomy and biomechanics to yoga, instructional methodology in the art and science of teaching yoga asanas and practical experience.
Others serve as an introduction to posture-based physical fitness, stress relief and relaxation techniques.
“Our program really focuses on helping teachers teach all levels of students, not just fit people who want to add yoga as a little extra,” said Henrich.
Because of this, introductory classes comprise a mixed bag of students who are actively looking to pursue a teaching career and students looking to bolster their fitness.
“We have people who come to this practice stiff, have health problems, have had some surgeries or serious injuries and want to get their body moving again and learn how to do that safely,” Henrich said.
“We really try to make sure that our students have some grounding in that so that they truly can go out there and say ‘I can teach a variety of students, not just the typically healthy, active yoga students.”
“The mental health benefits of yoga have been shown over and over again,” Henrich continued. “It helps focus it helps mental clarity it helps give people techniques of self-awareness to calm themselves down and these types of mindfulness activities that have been shown to help reduce stress and anxiety.”
However, yoga is not the only program Scottsdale Community College developed to aid students' mental health.
“At an institutional level, SCC is highly aware of the mental health needs of students coming in,” said Allen. “These classes support the community at large. If students are not interested in getting the teacher training part of it, they don't have to. They can still come and benefit from the amazing teachers that we have just by taking regular yoga classes.”
Although the program is open to any SCC student, most are prospective yoga instructors.
“Our demographic right now is a lot of working professionals – that's why our program is also night program –– that usually come after they're done with their day job so they can to learn to be a yoga teacher,” Allen said.
The course totals 19 credits and students can complete the program for $1,843 (which averages $97 per credit hour for Maricopa County residents).
New cohorts begin every fall semester, starting in 2024Info: scottsdalecc.edu
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.