Shell Commercial Real Estate offers boutique feel

Randy Shell is fascinated with the Scottsdale Airpark – the people and the businesses in it.
He’s parlayed that love into Shell Commercial Real Estate, a diversified firm that is recognized by its peers and customers as local Airpark experts delivering effective results for its clients.
“It’s amazing how many diverse businesses there are in the Airpark and many of them are very profitable,” said Shell, principal/designated broker. “I enjoy the interaction with the businesspeople and trying to help them solve their real estate needs.
“I’ve been pretty successful in dealing with people who started a small business and ended up growing and expanding their real estate footprint all within the Scottsdale Airpark. Several of these businesses ended up building their own facility and we assisted them through the entire process.”
Shell has nearly 30 years’ experience and in-depth commercial market knowledge. His goal is simple: to treat clients with a sense of priority and mentor them through the obstacles related to multimillion-dollar building transactions.
Key to each transaction is educating commercial clients about current market conditions that may negatively or positively impact their investments.
“A lot of these people I’ve had relationships with for 30+ years,” Shell said. “I started in the Airpark in 1989 and I’m still in the Airpark today with roughly 80% of my work being in the Greater Airpark area.”
Shell Commercial Real Estate boasts three other seasoned agents, besides Shell with staff members who help. Longevity is key here, with Associate Broker John Quatrini recently passing his 20-year anniversary; others have been there 10-plus years with Senior Associate Suzanne Enright teaming with Quatrini, and Associate Amanda Wright working with Shell.
The four agents work closely together and frequently on the same transaction. The “glue” at Shell Commercial is administrative/marketing guru Anita Martinez who has been at Shell Commercial for more than 16s years.
“I think it’s a tribute to the company and our philosophy of having some basic boundaries and guidelines,” he said. “Integrity and honesty, those are big things to me. Everybody who works here believes and practices the same.”
Shell hails from suburban Detroit, graduating from Michigan State University with a degree in business finance. He followed his wife’s family to the North Scottsdale area. He was working for his father-in-law when he met folks in Snowmass Village, Colorado, on a ski trip, who were looking for someone to help with acquisitions within the Scottsdale Airpark.
“They were Midwest money managers,” Shell recalled. “They needed help seeking real estate opportunities in the Scottsdale Airpark. purchased some great investment assets and that success evolved into taking over all the leasing for their projects. I grew the business from there.”
Over the next few years, Shell “identified target acquisitions, negotiated contracts, assisting in acquisition financing, provided and oversaw due diligence and managed the ultimate closing of these transactions,” his bio states. Subsequent to closing, Shell was instrumental in leasing and tenant retention of these properties.
In 2003, Shell, along with a group of partners, started acquiring land and developing multitenant flex industrial properties in the McDowell Business Park, where Shell Commercial Real Estate is located.
Shell and team completed four multibuilding projects here comprising over 400,000 square feet.
Shell hasn’t developed since 2006, but he’s preparing to start a project in DC Ranch Corporate Center just north of his office.
He’s planning to market for sale Silverleaf Auto Garages, a high-end boutique development with 14 auto condos and a two-story clubhouse overlooking the soccer fields at 94th Street and Bell Road. Construction is expected to start in the next few months.
“We own investment properties in the Airpark as well,” he said. “I specialize in working with owner/users and investors. I’m always seeking properties in the Greater Airpark area. It’s difficult to find anything, but we keep turning over rocks and discovering new opportunities.”
Shell Commercial Real Estate weathered the COVID-19 pandemic storm as it was considered an essential business. His staff had the option to work at home, but all of them chose to head into the office, a tribute to the company and to the clients.
Office/warehouse users and investors are his primary clientele, but Shell Commercial also handles many office and land transactions. Quatrini has a niche in the church market, representing both buyers and sellers. Shell calls him “God’s Realtor.”
“The office users took a little bit of a hit during the pandemic,” he said. We had very few tenants we had to give relief to at the time, but everybody has gotten through that and seem to be back on track.”
“We also have Greater Airpark Realty Services (GARS),” which Shell owns with business partner Thomas Cassidy, and they have 1.3-plus million square feet under management primarily in the Greater Scottsdale Airpark area.
Shell Commercial Real Estate
16410 N. 91st St., Scottsdale
480-443-3992, shellcommercial.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.