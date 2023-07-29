The Peacock adds new ambiance to The Living Room

The Living Room in DC Ranch owner Tom Kaufman has never been fond of pretentious speakeasy-style bars. But he has always had an affinity for homey, cozy places where he can enjoy a drink and a bite.
When his lease on The Living Room DC Ranch came up for renewal, he looked to expand the restaurant beyond its 6,500-plus-square-foot space.
As part of the stipulation to sign a 10-year lease and remain in DC Ranch, Kaufman expanded into a former dance studio’s space. He converted its former dressing room and waiting area into a dining room with plush seating, dining tables and casual dining areas.
But the big selling point became the large space that formerly was a dance studio. Kaufman thought converting the space into a dimly lit private dining room with a speakeasy vibe would be fun. He also felt it would provide a balance to his growing restaurant.
The result was The Peacock, a cozy cocktail lounge with a hidden entrance and an alternate vibe from the homey The Living Room.
The 40-seat room has cozy leather sofas, plush armchairs, marbled granite countertops and a large bar. It’s accented by taxidermized animals, antique books, gold hourglasses and bottles of liquor.
Guests receive a felt menu bound in a branded leather cover.
“I wanted it to feel like you’re being bear-hugged by a room when you walk in instead of being greeted by the pretentiousness of a secret word,” Kaufman said. “My core of every (The Living Room) restaurant is soft seating and feeling like you’re in your living room.”
While The Living Room features two cellars full of wine and new tap-and-pour wine rigs, The Peacock features an expansive menu of bourbons, agaves and craft cocktails — including one named after Kaufman.
The TFK Smoked Old Fashioned — which refers to a nickname of Kaufman’s and not his initials — features Eagle Rare 10-year bourbon, an orange peel, hickory bitters, a smoked cherry and a large ball of ice.
Although Kaufman feels comfortable with The Peacock’s beverage menu, he constantly tinkers with its dinner offerings.
“I have this fear as a restaurant and bar owner that bars come and go — they have a life span — but great food and great restaurants never go out of style,” he said.
The current bestseller is sushi so Kaufman’s next goal is to expand his sushi kitchen inside The Living Room. He is also looking to bring more awareness to this concept by offering “soulful entertainment” in The Peacock and a live DJ inside The Living Room.
He’s excited about the creative potential of the new dining area.
“I’m going to see where it takes us, whether that would be opening it for weekends only or if we need it for overflow on busy nights. We’ve also already received requests to use it as a space to host Christmas parties,” Kaufman said.
