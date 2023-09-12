TreCeuticals aiming to change the skincare world

Erin Dodd and Sharon Skaar were enjoying a glass of wine around a backyard fire pit one night in 2019 when they brainstormed their Scottsdale-based luxury skincare line, TreCeuticals.
They started a conversation about how neither were married to one skincare brand due to the market’s complexity and superabundance of products.
“We literally took a cocktail napkin and started writing down what we were going to do,” Dodd said. “We had the brainchild idea of taking medical-grade ingredients that are scientifically proven to fit your skin. We had to do something different and something that could even be a game changer.”
What was born was a collection consisting of over 15 uncompromising, skin-loving products – all named to reflect how to use them – that range from priming cleansers, to neck-tightening creams, to tinted and non-tinted mineral sunscreens.
“Our products are all meant to work together. Synergistically, they enhance each other when using,” said Dodd, who handles the business side of the company. “Our whole foundation is to be simple, almost to be simple stupid, like skincare 101.”
With the tagline “the power of three + CBD,” TreCeuticals’ main ingredients are CBD and three “healthy aging” active ingredients: retinol, hydroxy acids and antioxidants.
Skaar, who works with the chemists, said that because they are formulated at a medical-grade level – meaning there is a higher concentration of ingredients – TreCeuticals products are more effective than those found at drugstores. A high concentration level of active ingredients can cause irritation or redness, but CBD’s calming and soothing effects act as a buffer.
Altogether, these four ingredients achieve brighter, younger looking skin by encouraging cell turnover, fighting free radical damage and providing anti-inflammatory properties.
One of Skaar’s favorite products from the line is “Eye Love,” which contains Bakuchiol, a non-irritating retinol. It fights fine lines and wrinkles by building collagen, improving pigmentation and dark circles, as well as reducing under eye puffiness.
“My personal favorite is the ‘Sunday Peel’… it’s a pretty punchy peel,” Dodd said. “You do it on Sundays, and after you do (it) your skin just glows. It doesn’t peel heavily, it just kind of flakes off easily. Another one of my favorite products is called ‘Off with the Old’... (it’s) an unbelievable exfoliator to take the dead skin off your face and your chest and your neck.”
Skaar said that they always ask people to stop using other products for 30 days if they decide to try TreCeuticals, something that is important when changing skincare routines.
“I think people don’t realize this, but your skin kind of goes through a little purging,” she said. “It’s like, oh, this is something different… and if you’re mixing products, which a lot of people do, how do you ever know which product might be the one?”
TreCeuticals values unity, so its products cater to both men and women, all skin types and most ages.
While considered a luxury skincare line, Dodd said that they don’t have luxury prices — most of their products range from $40 to $110, for sizes that last about two to three months.
They give a percentage of their proceeds to several organizations that help empower women from all backgrounds, a reflection of their dedication to supporting other women. Currently, they are also donating 10% of all sales to benefit an organization in Maui due the wildfires last month.
“Anything that’s happening within our country that we can donate, or help, or give, or mentor, or train, or teach or whatever, Sharon and I do all of that,” Dodd adds.
Both Dodd and Skaar share that they never would’ve thought that they would be doing what they’re doing today.
The two, who are both in their 60s, came out of retirement to bring their skincare dreams to life. Dodd worked in luxury fashion retail for about 37 years, while Skaar is a former Wall Street banker with over 25 years in executive management.
Despite the challenges of establishing a company during the pandemic in 2020, they were equipped with expertise from their careers, resilience and determination to achieve their goal.
“We boxed products in the garage — I’d like to say only once, but that’s not true,” Skaar said. “Many times we boxed products in our garage. We shipped our first orders out from my kitchen. I didn’t have a postage scale and our fulfillment center was closed, so we weighed for postage on a WeightWatchers scale.
“It kind of just said, look, we weren’t going to give up. We weren’t going to just lick our wounds and walk away. We were going to figure out how we can make every single thing work. Some of it was just good ol’ ingenuity and ‘we’ll try it this way and see if this works.’ So I think it was just both of our desires to just succeed and to really create something with TreCeuticals.”
Dodd and Skaar’s hard work paid off — today, their skincare company is flourishing with a growing number of loyal customers.
“We just got very creative and got very resourceful and got very, very lucky,” Dodd said. “There’s incredible people on our team that have our backs and we love what we do — we absolutely are in love with what we do.”
