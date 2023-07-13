Valley Ho series aims to tickle palates

Food and drink fans looking for something fun to do this summer will find plenty to tickle the palate at the Hotel Valley Ho’s Sip & Shop Summer Market Series on July 14-15 and Aug. 18-19.
The series, which began in June this year, includes two monthly events: A celebrity chef dinner on each of the Fridays and a free but ticketed indoor market from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays featuring six tastings of wine, beer and spirits along with food for purchase.
Hotel Valley Ho Executive Chef Russell LaCasce devised the idea for the series back in 2018. It paused in 2020-21 during the pandemic and has evolved over time, but it’s held true to the original concept of putting local high-end artisan food and beverage producers in the spotlight.
“What I always have hoped about these events is that people leave with a better sense of how awesome the culinary and beverage community is here in the valley,” LaCasce said. “It’s highlighting local chefs; it’s highlighting local people doing amazing things with food and drink.”
The market attracts hundreds of people, so LaCasce advises coming when it opens at 10 a.m. or arriving after the lunch rush to avoid crowds. But go hungry, because there’s so much to try, and take a credit card because most items are available to buy on-site and take home.
Companies such as Frites Street, Sonoran Pasta Co. and Wild Rye Baking Co. will be at the July 15 market. Some vendors give free bite-size samples and others sell generous small plates for $5.
The June event featured barbecued beef sliders with potato salad, celebrity chef Lindsay Autrey serving fried chicken with slaw and more. Giant cookies and other desserts by Maria Arenas, the pastry chef for ZuZu, the hotel’s on-site restaurant, were a hit as well and will return in July.
Patricia Goldsmith of Scottsdale has attended a handful of Sip & Shop Summer Market Series events and said they’re “enormous fun” in the summer when people often feel housebound due to the heat.
“The vendors were so sophisticated and so warm and so inviting,” she said.
Also, the market over time has offered more artisan beverages including craft beers, spirits and wines. Goldsmith, a wine connoisseur, said the selections are “extraordinary” and she typically buys a few bottles to take home.
“The high-end wines they had there are really terrific,” she remarked.
This year, LaCasce said, is the first to include chef demonstration dinners.
They include a festive cocktail reception with passed appetizers and live music beforehand followed by a three-course meal. Throughout the evening, the chef shows and discusses how to prepare the recipes that are served along with wine pairings.
Autrey cooked at the first event, and the next celebrity chef to participate will be Robert Irvine, known for appearing on various Food Network shows including Dinner: Impossible, Restaurant: Impossible and Worst Cooks in America. The $299 cost of dinner includes tax and gratuity. He’ll be on hand at the market and dinner to sign copies of his latest book, Overcoming Impossible, which will be available.
In August, the celebrity chef dinner will feature hometown heroes Rene “Chito” Andrade, of Bacanora, and Beau MacMillan, of Cala, and will cost $199, inclusive of tax and tip. Tickets for the dinners are available on the Hotel Valley Ho website.
In addition to promoting purveyors that are favorites of local chefs around town, LaCasce said part of the impetus for the Sip & Shop Summer Market Series was to attract locals to Hotel Valley Ho and ZuZu during the slower summer months.
After joining the property in 2017, he wanted to re-ignite excitement about the historic midcentury modern hotel, which first opened in 1956 as a haven for that era’s Hollywood stars.
The property was sold in 2002 and underwent an $80 million renovation to preserve yet update the look, re-opening in 2005. It soon became a hip hangout for locals thanks to its eye-popping design and vibrant vibe.
Today, ZuZu is a popular spot, particularly for brunch, featuring a laid-back indoor dining room and cheery patio near the main pool along with a chic curved bar inside.
Its extensive drinks list is also a draw, and for dessert, its “Show Stopper” shakes piled high with housemade sweets are legendary.
The pool, meanwhile, is a hopping social scene all summer where locals clamor to reserve daybeds and cabanas for the day while enjoying a live DJ and poolside bar.
For those who want to make a whole weekend of the market series, lower room rates and sales offer an ideal option for anyone who wants to sip and stay without worrying about driving home.
But LaCasce hopes people will pop in for the Sip & Shop Summer Market Series even for a couple of hours because it’s a way to explore hand-selected local culinary creations by vendors who are at the top of their game.
They’re all on-site eager to talk about their wares and answer questions.
“It's a way for them to showcase what they’re proud of and what they do,” LaCasce said.
If You Go:
Sip & Shop Summer Market Series
When: Chef’s dinners, 6 p.m. July 14 and Aug. 18; Sip & Shop Summer Market, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. July 15 and Aug. 19
Where: Hotel Valley Ho, 6850 E. Main St, Scottsdale 85251
Cost: Market is free but tickets are required; July 15 chef’s dinner (Robert Irvine), $299; chef’s dinner Aug. 18 (Rene Andrade and Beau MacMillan), $199; both inclusive of tax and tip
Info: hotelvalleyho.com/market; 480-376-2600
