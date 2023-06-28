Workshop Pilates extends into DC Ranch

When The Workshop Pilates opened the doors of its second location earlier this month, co-owners Ariel Schwartz and Jackie Parks breathed a sigh of relief.
The opening marked the end of a nearly six-month renovation of an 1,800-square-foot office space nestled between a UPS store and an eyeglasses retailer in the Ranch Crossing Shopping Center located off Pima Road and Legacy Boulevard.
It also marked an even larger celebratory moment for the duo who launched their Pilates concept in January 2020 with their first location in the McCormick Ranch area.
Schwartz and Parks met while working at a Reformed Pilates franchise around 2016 and although they each left around 2018 and Schwartz felt a kinship brewing.
“I just had this feeling when I met her that we were going be friends one day but unfortunately, our paths didn't cross a whole lot,” Schwartz recalled.
But their paths ultimately did cross when Schwartz expressed interest in participating in comprehensive Pilates training and looked to Parks as a mentor.
So, when Schwartz felt it was time to start her own Pilates business, Parks was her first choice for a business partner.
Starting her own business was not initially at the top of Parks’ priorities.
“After I left the studio that we were both teaching at, I casually asked (Parks) one day if she would want to open a studio with me,” explained Schwartz, an alum of Chaparral High School.
Parks initially dodged the question but after a few hours of giving the idea some thought she reached out to Schwartz via text writing “I’m open.”
“I have always wanted to have my own thing and I think the thing that was holding me back for all of that time was the skill sets that she has,” Parks said. “We have very different skill sets. She has an accounting background and I have a design and marketing background.”
Their backgrounds served them well as the dynamic duo was able to successfully navigate its debut location through the pandemic and now the business is reaping rewards at its newest location.
“I think we knew from pretty early on after opening the first location that we would eventually do a second,” Schwartz said.
“When I realized that we were not just surviving that but we came out the other side doing better than I imagined and we saw how we work together and how we were running and growing one location we realized that we could do this again.”
In late 2022, the two began looking for the next location for The Workshop Pilates.
Schwartz and Parks originally had their eyes son the East Valley but when their Realtor showed them the space in D.C. Ranch, they were sold.
“We both just had a really good feeling about it,” Schwartz said. “We loved the center and the location. We made an offer and signed the lease after only setting foot in here one time.”
The lease was signed in late December and so began a six-month process of looking for new staff and converting an intimate office space into a tranquil space to burn calories.
“The big impetus for doing the second location was growing our team,” Schwartz said.
“We have an incredible team of teachers that we had hired who had already been teaching or going through our teaching program that we wanted to provide more opportunities for them and we saw how a second location could provide that.”
With the headaches of opening a new business becoming an afterthought, Parks and Schwartz are shifting their focus toward the day-to-day operations and introducing DC Ranch residents to the various classes offered at Workshop Pilates.
They include: Move, which is its standard class; Pilates Flow, a more advanced class; Elevate, which is more of a cardio intense class; and Circuit, its strength-based class. The Workshop Pilates also offers Melt, a 50-minute stretch class throughout the week.
But a workout is not the only thing that The Workshop Pilates hopes to provide DC Ranch and northern Scottsdale residents.
“We’d love to bring people into the space to provide free community workshops to our clients and continue to bring a sense of community in our space,” Parks said.
“We're also really building on our teacher training program this year since we wrote our own program last year and it's one of the very few in the area that's considered a comprehensive training program.”
Info: theworkshoppilates.com, 480-509-7729
