$100 million project headed to Gold Dust

While it would take quite a bit of gold dust to generate $100 million, a project for that cost is coming to Gold Dust Avenue and the thriving Gold Dust Avenue/Scottsdale Road intersection is likely to get even busier.
On June 15, the Design Review Board unanimously approved the plans for a three-story, mixed-use development, with 215 units on 4 acres near that intersection.
Though much of the land curves upward to Gold Dust, the project’s official address is 10050 N Scottsdale Rd., which would be between a drugstore and an eatery.
According to the project narrative, “The proposed three-story development will replace the existing strip center retail; however, it does not include the existing California Pizza Kitchen or CVS pads that are nearest to Scottsdale Road.”
The apartments or condos will include “live/work units, underground parking, landscaped community space, pool/spa area, yoga/fitness space and indoor/outdoor co-workspace that extends seamlessly with the outdoor community space.”
While a fitness center is currently at the location, according to the narrative, the project “will bring an estimated $100 million reinvestment to a soon to be vacant infill site.”
The four-story building will have 380 parking spaces.
And, of course, a dog park.
Other approvals
The Design Review Board also approved far more modest plans for Marshall Four, “a new four-story, mixed-use project, consisting of four residential units” at 4251 N. Marshall Way.
The first floor is planned for retail with three stories of residences.
“On the south façade we are proposing some type of pending painted mural or graphic that will decorate the wall with symbolism that relates to the history of Scottsdale,” the plan for the Old Town project promises.
And the board approved a seven-lot residential subdivision on East Dixileta Drive between Pima and Scottsdale roads in North Scottsdale.
The board’s approval for flipping three current homes into seven – and amending development standards, with yard-to-street setbacks of 45 feet instead of 60 feet – came over the objections of several neighbors who wrote comments of protest.
“There is no excuse for the city of Scottsdale to allow an independent seven-lot subdivision with amended development standards in our community,” one wrote. “The rules for current homeowners should be the exact same for future building. You will start with this and the floodgates will open.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.