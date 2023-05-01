2 on school board say others muzzled them

The Scottsdale Unified School District District's value statement declares, "We create an equitable environment where everyone is respected is treated with dignity, and has a sense of belonging."
But two SUSD Governing Board members are complaining they were unfairly cut off during a discussion of an agenda item while, they say, other board members had free rein to talk at length.
Carine Werner and Amy Carney, who in their first four months often were outvoted by the other three board members, point to a few minutes near the end of the April 18 board meeting.
To a casual observer, the agenda item being discussed might sound like banal bureaucracy: the addition of a paragraph to the board’s manual.
The wording included, “Governing board members shall not serve on superintendent councils, cabinets or committees established pursuant to this policy. Further, governing board members shall not use their position, either directly or indirectly, as governing board members to influence district or site level committees.”
The item passed, by a 3-2 vote, with Carney and Werner against.
Those not following closely might not realize this was the second airing of a topic loaded with between-the-lines issues.
During the April 18 discussion before the vote, both Werner and Carney were cut short in their comments and given warnings by the district’s contracted attorney, Jennifer MacLennan.
“My voice as a governing board member was silenced” by MacLennan, Werner later told the Progress. The attorney, Werner insisted, “opted to shut down my freedom to speak.”
An exasperated Carney complained to the Progress of “an example from the Feb. 21 board meeting when board members were told to refrain from speaking about the current events from the dais, which I respectfully did.
“Yet, Board President (Julie) Cieniawski went on for seven minutes about current events and was not shut down by legal counsel.”
Asked about the complaints of unfair treatment by Werner and Carney, MacLennan declined to comment.
“My ethical responsibilities do not permit me to respond to the internal conflicts a client may be experiencing,” the attorney said in an email.
At the March 21 SUSD board meeting, board member Libby Hart-Wells said she was responsible for the wording of a superintendent committee’s item on the agenda.
Last month, Hart-Wells explained, “The reason I put this language forward is because we have a board member who refuses to step down from … a supplementary curriculum committee and that governing board member's presence cannot possibly not be having an undue influence on the members of that committee.”
Werner, stating she is the board member Hart-Wells did not name, said the supplementary curriculum committee “is a very interesting process to watch” and stressed, “I have refrained from voting so that I wouldn't be voting on something twice.”
But, she cautioned, in “conversations regarding current curriculum … Some of our parents are getting bulldozed. We need to see that.”
At the March 21 board meeting, Carney’s motion to table the issue for further discussion passed unanimously.
Cut to a month later.
When the language prohibiting board members from serving on committees was brought up April 18, Hart-Wells asked Superintendent Scott Menzel to share his thoughts.
After he said he supported the wording change, Werner spoke up.
“I wanted to take this opportunity to really share what some of the things that we discussed in the committee that (are) important to our community,” she said.
Raising her hand, Hart-Wells interrupted, speaking over Werner and asking the lawyer, “Can we get a ruling on the open meeting law, Ms. MacLennan?”
“I'm not sure what you're trying to share, Ms. Werner,” the attorney replied. “But the item that is before the board is the language of governing board policy and not your involvement on any prior committee.
“So if what you're going to share is about your involvement regarding a prior committee, that would be outside the scope of this agenda item.”
Werner, seated between fellow board members Hart-Wells and Julie Cieniawski, responded that she was trying to explain her committee actions as “the people sitting next to me both made it very personal that it was about me and so I did bring some examples today.”
Shortly after, Carney spoke about a report on superintendent committees. “I was disappointed,” she said, “to see on this report that Dr. Manziel had discontinued the supplemental material review committee and I'd like to know why.”
The attorney interjected, cutting off Carney.
“Ms. Carney, I think we're off topic with respect to this item, which is whether board members can serve on superintendent committees and whether this governing board wants to amend policy,” MacLennan said.
“I understand that both what you and Ms. Carney” – here, the attorney apparently meant Werner, as she was addressing Carney – “have brought up may be background information to the reasons as to why this change might have been proposed by one of your board members.
“But today, all you can talk about is this policy,” the lawyer said.
“The handbook’
According to the Arizona Attorney General’s website, “Arizona Revised Statute §41-192(A)(8) requires the Attorney General to compile, publish and distribute to . . . persons and government entities on request, at least every 10 years, the Arizona agency handbook.”
Asked about the “agency handbook,” Menzel confirmed, “this is a document that has been used by general counsel to guide the governing board.”
Section 7.7.2 of the handbook states, under the “Contents of the Agenda – Public Meeting” heading:
“The agenda for a public meeting must contain a listing of the ‘specific matters to be discussed, considered or decided at the meeting.’”
In an email to the Progress, Werner referenced 7.7.6 of the agency handbook, which states:
“Discussing and Deciding Matters Not Listed on the Agenda. The public body may discuss, consider, or decide only those matters listed on the agenda and ‘other matters related thereto.’ ... The ‘other matters; clause provides some flexibility to a public body but should be construed narrowly. The ‘other matters’ must in some reasonable manner be ‘related’ to an item specifically listed on the agenda.”
Werner said that what she planned to say was related to the agenda item on superintendent councils.
“During the April 18 board meeting I intended to provide my position on the proposed change, and discuss the scope, purpose and application of the amendment. This line of discussion is well within the purview afforded under Arizona AG Handbook 7.7.6,” Werner said.
“Ms. MacLennan could not have known what I intended to say and therefore had no right to deny my discussion on the topic,” she continued, adding:
“Other members of the board have been given considerable latitude when making statements, so it is unclear why Ms. MacLennan stepped in on this occasion.”
Werner concluded that Menzel “took the drastic step of shutting down the committee days after, so it appears that shining a light on curriculum is a touchy topic for the district.”
Though it was not an agenda item, Menzel confirmed he “discontinued the supplemental materials review committee.”
He provided background for his action:
“In December of 2022, the two new board members were informed of the reason why board members were no longer serving on superintendent committees.
“In August 2021, the (Arizona) Attorney General's office issued a finding of an open meeting law violation adverse to Litchfield Elementary; the subject matter concerned a board member sitting on a superintendent's committee.
“When the AG (Attorney General) letter came out there were several superintendent committees – authorized under board policy CE and different from board committees which are established pursuant to board policy BDE – that included one or two board members, including the strategic planning committee,” Menzel said via email to the Progress.
“I took the action of removing board members from those committees and/or disbanding the committees. I also discontinued the supplemental materials review committee more recently.”
He noted that parents may submit requests for review of SUSD instructional materials online.
“Our district is committed to transparency and openness,” Menzel said. “Any committee (whether superintendent or board) that is reviewing curriculum under Arizona statute is operated pursuant to OML. Other superintendent committees are designed to ensure the effective and efficient administration of the business of the school district.”
