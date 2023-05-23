$2B ‘supermodel’ project sashays to completion

Some massive developments are said to “race to the finish line.” Other projects might run into trouble before “grinding to completion.”
For a $2 billion supermodel of a project straddling Scottsdale and Paradise Valley that includes a luxury hotel and condos from an Italian fashion house, it seems proper to say the Palmeraie is sashaying down the runway.
While completion now seems assured, the mega-development seemed to be limping, if not stumbling two years ago.
After hitting a rocky patch that threatened to knock it off its high aspirations, Scottsdale’s Five Star Development last week announced it was awarded a $585 million loan to complete the $2 billion Palmeraie.
This residential, retail, dining and hospitality combo covers 122 acres, beginning in Paradise Valley and sprawling into Scottsdale. Roughly centered at Lincoln Drive and Scottsdale Road, most of the land is in PV.
This may not be the biggest project to hit Paradise Valley or Scottsdale – but it’s certainly the biggest one to land in Scottsdale and Paradise Valley.
According to a press release, the princely project is already 80% completed – which was hardly the case a few years ago, when lawyers were going at it.
In 2021, contractors filed more than $60 million in claims over unpaid bills for work on the Palmeraie. Those have all been resolved, according to a spokeswoman for the project.
The development anchor is the swanky Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley/The Palmeraie, a 215-room resort featuring not only hotel rooms but surrounding homes – which are nearly sold out.
The Palmeraie also features 52 “elegantly crafted residences” billed as Italian company Fendi’s “first ground-up residential enclave.”
According to a website marketing the star-friendly homes, the Fendi condos are topped by six “paparazzi proof” penthouses.
Josh Zegen, co-founder of Madison Realty Capital, said he was happy to pump the half-billion-plus loan to what he called “one of the most impressive undertakings of a luxury master-planned community on the West Coast.”
The pre-sales of the homes helped sell him, plus the hotel chain’s status as “one of the world’s most iconic luxury brands” – all in the “desirable Scottsdale market, which is consistently ranked as one of the best places to live in the U.S.”
The news was not so cheery in recent years.
The town of Paradise Valley and the developer filed dueling lawsuits, with PV accusing Five Star of trying to wiggle out of infrastructure obligations that were key to the 2016 approval of the project.
The developer, meanwhile, said the town was costing it millions by withholding construction permits.
“This is a shakedown, pure and simple,” Five Star President Jerry Ayoub said two years ago.
But in July 2021, Five Star agreed to fork over $5 million to Paradise Valley, settling the lawsuit.
Coming soon …
According to Jan Bracamonte, a spokeswoman for the project, the Ritz-Carlton is on schedule to open by the end of 2023 and “will announce the exact opening date in the coming months.”
A website for the hotel describes it as, “Resting on 20 acres of lush, cooling landscape with the grandeur of Camelback Mountain on the horizon, The Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley, The Palmeraie is an exclusive sanctuary, tucked away yet close enough to touch the vibrant pulse of Scottsdale.”
Of the two groups of Ritz-Carlton homes, “The Ritz-Carlton Villas will be ready for occupancy very soon … The Villas are fully sold,” Bracamonte said.
“The Ritz-Carlton Estate Homes are under construction with more than 50% sold.”
Interested?
Remaining Ritz-Carlton homes are currently for-sale “from the high $8 millions.”
The estate homes are on track for completion by the end of the year, she added.
The Italian luxury homes are moving at a slower pace.
“The sales campaign for FENDI Private Residences is expected to begin this fall and convert to contract at the beginning of next year,” the publicist said. “An interest list continues to grow ahead of the sales launch.”
There is also a “but wait – there’s more” aspect to this extraordinary project, according to Bracamonte:
“The upcoming shopping and dining portion of the project is currently in the design board review approval process by the Town of Paradise Valley and the City of Scottsdale.”
Asked why so much loan money was needed on a project that is “80% complete,” Bracamonte clarified:
“The $2 billion figure is the value of the project once completed – not the cost to build,” she said. “The $585 million is the loan to complete the project.”
