A "Pail Mary" Pass for Rio Verde Foothills

The parched Rio Verde Foothills may have found a pipeline of relief – at last.
In what could be called a “Pail Mary Pass” in the waning minutes of the session before a month-long legislative break, Arizona senators and representatives used their votes to form an unofficial bucket brigade.
While most desperation passes at the end of football games fail, this one was a score.
Almost.
The “official” who must rule this is a touchdown: Gov. Katie Hobbs.
House Bill 2441 passed the evening of May 15, four-and-a-half months after the unincorporated area had its long-provided Scottsdale water shut off. Though it does not name either, the bill’s wording is clearly aimed at forcing Scottsdale to resume water to Rio Verde Foothills.
Yet, like football fans waiting in agony as unseen officials mull over a catch, 750 or so residents of the unincorporated county spent this week waiting – and hoping for Hobbs to give the “touchdown” call.
After the bill passed, Hobbs had five days – which would end Saturday, May 20 – to either sign the bill or, as she has done on scores of occasions, veto it.
Unlike many of the Republican-pushed bills Hobbs, a Democrat, has been rejecting, the water bill passed with tepid bipartisan support. While no Democrats in the Senate voted for HB 2441, it picked up five supporting votes from Democratic representatives.
Many Rio Verde Foothills residents likely share the sentiment of Christy Jackman, who described herself as “Grateful and hopeful … there is still much to accomplish, but this is a good step in a solid solution.”
“We are looking forward to Gov. Hobbs signing the bill to turn the water back on,” Cody Reims, along with Jackman an unofficial co-leader of Rio Verde Foothills, added. “Her compassion for the community is critical as we enter wildfire season.”
On a Facebook page, Jackman was encouraging her neighbors to contact Hobbs and urge her to sign HB 2441.
Hobbs can also ignore the bill; if she doesn’t do anything for five days, HB 2441 will become law. The measure would take effect in 90 days.
As of the deadline for this story, Hobbs had not taken action on the water bill.
In an email to the Progress titled "Defending Scottsdale Water," Mayor David Ortega gave his response to this week's legislation: "HB 2441 is fatally flawed and I expect Gov. Hobbs will veto it.”
He railed against “attempts to take control of Scottsdale Water to bailout builder speculators and risky decisions made by 'free market' individuals" – referring to the "wildcat developers" in unincorporated county land.
Ortega has been critical of the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors, and in particular Supervisor Thomas Galvin, for not securing an adequate solution to Rio Verde Foothills’ water problem and allowing unrestricted growth just outside Scottsdale’s borders.
A letter signed by Ortega and all six Scottsdale City Council members was sent to Hobbs May 16.
The letter outlined many problems Scottsdale has with the bill, including that it would force the city to violate its own drought management plan.
"We respectfully ask that you veto HB 2441,” the letter concludes.
If Hobbs ignores the city’s request and the bill becomes law, a key question remains: What will Scottsdale do?
Will the city comply with the conditions – or fight it in court?
Ortega and City Manager Jim Thompson did not respond to this question by press time.
According to Kelly Corsette, a city spokesman, “Scottsdale is reviewing (House Bill 2441) and other bills making their way through the legislative process. Depending on which becomes law, the city will determine the appropriate path forward.”
Scottsdale is also requesting Hobbs veto Senate Bill 1234, which bans photo radar tickets.
Asked why the HB 2441 letter sent to Hobbs does not have a date, Corset answered, “Administrative error.”
According to one of the bullet points in the Scottsdale letter to Hobbs, "Scottsdale will be required to provide no less than 150 acre feet of water annually from its own supply if an additional source is not procured."
However, HB 2441 states, “Treating and transporting the water to and allowing the water to be hauled from the standpipe does not, without the city's or town's consent, reduce the amount of water available to residences and businesses within the city's or town's water service area.”
‘Dueling bills’
HB 2441 was sponsored by Gail Griffin, R-Hereford. Alexander Kolodin, R-Scottsdale, sponsored HB2561, which many around Rio Verde Foothills saw as a “rival bill” to Griffin’s.
After failing to get an original version – very similar to Griffin’s, Kolodin noted – of his bill off the floor, Kolodin’s bill now calls for the creation of a “standpipe district,” with five appointed commissioners organizing water service.
The day after voting for it, even as his bill remained on the bench, Kolodin said he was thrilled Griffin’s bill passed.
“House Bill 2441 is the version the community clearly prefers,” Kolodin said.
“We stayed late to get the (amended) version to the Senate so they could get it to the governor …
“I urge the governor to sign it.”
Jackman and Reim both said they far preferred Griffin’s bill, which they saw as more direct. Many around Rio Verde Foothills said they feared Kolodin’s standpipe district was just another version of a drinking water improvement district (DWID), which the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors rejected months ago, after outcry from residents.
Last-minute legislation
After late amendments were approved by the House, HB 2441 was considered by the Arizona Senate at the very end of its three-hour session.
Sen. John Kavanagh, R-Fountain Hills, asked to explain his vote and was granted permission.
He noted EPCOR is working on a long-range solution for providing water to Rio Verde Foothills, but that plan will take around three years to become active.
“This bill does provide adequate protection from liability,” Kavanagh said, a nod to Scottsdale’s concerns. “And it only lasts … about three years.
“These people desperately need water,” Kavanagh said, urging his colleagues to vote for HB 2441.
Sen. Priya Sundareshan, D-Tucson, then explained why she opposed Griffin’s bill.
Saying she empathized with Rio Verde Foothills, Sundareshan added, “This bill would force the city of Scottsdale to provide (RVF) with water at a flat rate that would live in statute forever … Forcing the city of Scottsdale to provide them water is against their wishes (and) is not the solution.”
Sundareshan said she preferred Kolodin’s bill, saying it “provides a more agreeable solution and so I wait to see that bill before us that might solve the problem.”
With some votes still to be cast, Senate President Warren Petersen, R-Gilbert, with a smile urged on stragglers.
“Vote – and let us go home,” he said.
The Senate passed HB 2441 by a narrow 16-12 (with two senators not voting).
Griffin’s bill then returned to the House, for final approval.
Again, HB 2441 was considered at the end of a marathon session – this one clocking in at six and a half hours.
Kolodin rose to urge the representatives to vote for Griffin’s bill, noting, “this was the approach that I originally took in my own bill or something very similar.”
He stressed which bills passed “matters less than getting those people water.”
Griffin then thanked Kolodin and rallied the other representatives, who approved HB 2441 by a 36-22 vote (with two representatives not voting).
Two days later, Ortega took a shot at Maricopa County Supervisor Thomas Galvin and those – including Rep. Joseph Chaplik, R-Scottsdale – who voted for the bill:
"It is disappointing that Representatives Kolodin, Chaplik and Sen. Kavanaugh continue doing Supervisor Tom Galvin’s bidding to undermine 250,000 Scottsdale residents.”
What HB 2441 says
According to House Bill 2441, cities or towns providing water service in counties with a population greater than 1.4 million people are required to “execute a treat and transport agreement” to provide water via a standpipe to an adjacent city or town of no more than 750 people – if “the city or town previously provided standpipe service to water haulers that deliver water to the residences and the city or town ceased providing that service pursuant to a drought management plan adopted by the city or town.”
If that sounds familiar, it’s because that describes Rio Verde Foothills and Scottsdale. The city provided water to its neighbor via a standpipe in North Scottsdale for years until Jan. 1, when Scottsdale stated “no more water for you,” citing the city’s drought management plan.
Scottsdale executives were exploring a “treat and transport” plan – very much like what is described in HB 2441 – with private company EPCOR to serve Rio Verde Foothills until the city dropped the plan last fall.
This is not “free water,” the bill notes, stipulating that cities like Scottsdale are to be “reimbursed for the full reasonable costs of treating and transporting the water.”
And for those fearful that such a bill could drain Scottsdale’s own water, the bill stresses such any treat and transport plan must not “reduce the amount of water available to residences and businesses within the city's or town's water service area.”
Cities like Scottsdale that are forced to treat and transport may recoup their expenses by billing water haulers “the reasonable cost of treating and transporting the water” – but the price “shall not exceed $20 per each 1,000 gallons.”
The bill just about puts a bullseye on how much water Scottsdale was previously providing to Rio Verde Foothills by demanding cities like Scottsdale “provide annually not less than 150 acre-feet of water at the standpipe.”
Scottsdale City Council in February passed an “intergovernmental agreement” calling for the city to provide 126 acre-feet of water per year to Rio Verde Foothills.
Where the city would get that water from was questioned by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors – who promptly rejected Scottsdale’s plan, which Galvin sneered at as “a poison pill of roadblocks.”
After many ups and downs over the last five months,Rio Verde Foothills residents again were hopeful this week.
Kim Walden, a Rio Verde Foothills resident, said she was grateful to Griffin “for keeping her promise made to us in a town hall we held months ago … Grateful to all the other legislators involved who made sure this bill got a vote and then got another vote just before the deadline.”
Reim’s takeaway of this week’s flurry of activity: “The mayor can fuss and fight about HB 2441 – but his words and actions prove the necessity of this bill.”
