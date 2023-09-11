Accusations and emotions (again) at SUSD board meeting

For a meeting that saw very little voting, there were quite a bit of emotional exchanges, accusations and barbed defenses – as is becoming standard operating procedure, for Scottsdale Unified School District Governing Board meetings.
The “unified” that is the second word in the district’s name again seemed a challenging notion, as board members clashed over a proposed elimination of reports at the beginning of meetings.
The board – Julie Cieniawski (board president), Carine Werner, Libby Hart-Wells, Zach Lindsay and Amy Carney – typically meets twice per month, with SUSD Superintendent Scott A. Menzel overseeing the meetings.
Last year, Scottsdale voters put Werner and Carney on the board. Throughout the first eight months of meetings, the rookie members have often been in the “minority” – or losing side – on votes with a 3-2 tally.
At the Aug. 29 meeting, there was only one voting item: Setting key performance indicators (abbreviated as “KPIs”) and performance targets for the new 2023-24 school year.
These are district goals, with many aimed at increasing proficiency tests at various levels and subjects.
Other goals look to better the culture of schools, retention of teachers and staff and community engagement.
Menzel’s annual bonus is tied to meeting the goals.
In a somewhat unusual tally, the new goals passed 4-1, with Werner voting against but Carney voting for the proposal.
Werner explained she felt there were far too many indicators – and many she found irrelevant to SUSD goals.
“Accountability can be measured, but the vast majority (of proposed performance indicators) don’t and I would rate the system based on last year’s results as a failure. And I think we’re getting set up to fail again this year,” Werner said.
“Attempting to shoot for 35 KPIs is unrealistic,” Werner continued. “And we have to stay focused on what we can measure. And what matters is academic achievement and teacher retention and recruitment.”
Board report clash
Not up for vote – yet – but presented as a first read/discussion item was a “proposed change to remove board reports from board agendas.”
Cieniawski requested the change, which will be voted on at the Tuesday, Sept. 12, SUSD board meeting.
Carney said if board members will not have the opportunity to provide reports at the beginning of meetings, the “superintendent’s comments” should also be removed from agendas.
“If we have something to share, we absolutely should be allowed to share it,” Carney said.
“Our community does deserve to hear from us,” Werner added.
Werner went further, calling the motion:
“Part of an ongoing effort to silence board members.”
“There is an active attempt to silence us,” Werner said, referring to her and Carney, who often vote in the minority.
Hart-Wells and Cieniawski – who said the proposal is aimed at efficiency – pushed back at the comments of Werner and Carney.
“When I saw this suggestion, I didn’t see this as a political lightning rod,” Hart-Wells said.
“Most of the time, most of us don’t give governing board member reports,” she added.
Carney called Cieniawski’s summary of the proposal as aimed at efficiency “disingenuous … I met with Dr. Manzel and he told me that (the proposal) was because people were politicizing the governing board reports.”
She called the idea of canceling board reports “punitive.”
More discussion on the topic is sure to follow – with a possible vote – at the next SUSD meeting.
