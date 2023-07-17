Action sought after short-term rental shooting

Many in Scottsdale reluctantly accept the noise of July 4 parties and fireworks.
But gunshots?
That’s where many draw the line – especially if the gunshots are coming from a party at a short-term rental.
When a shooting in a quiet neighborhood was linked to a holiday party, neighbors took to social media to express outrage – even without knowing the Scottsdale shooting may be linked to a Phoenix homicide.
Mayor David Ortega apparently heard their cries.
One week after the latest short-term rental incident to cause outrage, Ortega received approval from City Council to explore a more muscular response to the Airbnb crowd.
Ortega’s July 11 motion was to “direct the city manager and city attorney to research and agendize an item for discussion and possible council action regarding potential additional or increased enforcement mechanisms and/or efforts related to short term rentals.”
The mayor gave a passionate introduction, before asking for a vote.
“There have been some tragedies (at) short-term rentals. There have been some shootings. There has been one of the largest drug busts in Arizona at a short-term rental in Scottsdale,” Ortega said.
Ortega was referring to an incident in December that the Scottsdale Police Department shared with the public two months later.
After “cleaning crews at a short-term rental discovered illegal drugs left behind,” Scottsdale officers found 1.7 million fentanyl pills, 110 pounds of methamphetamine, 7.5 pounds of cocaine “and numerous weapons,” according to a press release.
Months later, another disturbing short-term rental incident shocked Scottsdale. On July 5, Scottsdale Police officers arrested Tyreele Craig for discharging a firearm within city limits.
There were no injuries at the shooting, which took place at a holiday party at a short-term rental on East Kimsey Lane near Hayden Road, not far from Vista del Camino Park in south Scottsdale.
Hours after the shooting, a neighbor posted on the social media app Nextdoor, wondering what caused the ruckus. Some identified the crime scene as a short-term rental, which set off a flurry of comments.
“There have been multiple shootings at multiple Airbnbs right here in Scottsdale,” one said. “One of those shootings happened on my street. Airbnbs are a blight on society and a cancer for neighborhoods.”
A few defended Airbnb rentals, but others expressed anger and disgust.
“Airbnb has ruined neighborhoods,” one said. “I am moving because I am tired of dealing with drunks that bang on my door thinking it’s their rental. Businesses do not belong in a residential area.”
More power needed?
Last year, as Ortega noted, state laws gave cities more power to regulate short-term rentals – including requiring fences for pools, a requirement to register locally and proof that the owner is not a registered sex offender.
According to a recent city press release, 84% of Scottsdale’s 4,067 short-term rental properties have completed the city licensing process.
But airdna.com, which tracks all Airbnb and Vrbo rentals around the world, lists 7,449 active rentals in Scottsdale. Airdna looks at each rental property separately to determine if each is listed only on one of those platforms or both.
The site indicates that 42% of all Scottsdale short-term rentals are listed on both platforms, with 40% only on Airbnb and 18% on Vrbo.
Airdna also notes the number of rentals has steadily increased in Scottsdale since the end of the pandemic.
Last month, according to the release, the city “opened 43 new code enforcement cases for short-term rental related violations.”
Even so, Ortega suggested Scottsdale will make a push to ask for more regulatory muscle.
Before a unanimous vote, Councilman Barry Graham said he supported the mayor’s motion, urging the city to find “more we can do to stop these horror stories … and to go to fullest extent to protect our residents’ quality of life.”
Councilwoman Betty Janik said she also supported the idea, but noted, “a very complimentary article about what we are doing through short-term rentals. And they credited our dedicated staff (for) making quick work of scarce information.”
Councilwoman Tammy Caputi was more tepid in her support.
“The police chief’s done an amazing job of making sure we know every time there's an issue (with short-term rentals),” Caputi said.
Indeed, hours after the Kimsey Lane shooting at which no one was injured, Scottsdale Police Chief Jeff Walther emailed an alert to City Council members.
“I wanted to pre-empt the deluge of email that I’m certain you will receive once this STR shooting hits the news today,” Walther said.
He said an officer, alerted by vehicles and social media promotion, first checked on the party around 11:30 p.m. July 4.
Three hours later, police were called to the party again, after reports of gunshots and disturbance.
Walther advised elected officials on the findings of the preliminary investigation:
“The unidentified shooter was firing at a vehicle leaving the Scottsdale STR (short-term rental) party.
“That vehicle then went to a house party in Maryvale, (City of Phoenix), where they were involved in a separate shooting at that location.“
The vehicle then went to St. Joseph’s Hospital and dropped off a gunshot victim who was deceased.”
On July 11, hours before Ortega made his motion about short-term rentals, Scottsdale’s police chief emailed an update to City Council. Walther noted the alleged shooter at the Scottsdale short-term rental party had been arrested.
“The homicide did take place in the City of Phoenix after the shooting at our STR,” Walther said.
“Phoenix PD has taken over the shooting/homicide investigation in their jurisdiction.”
Walther said his officers continued to investigate the Kimsey Lane incident.
At the July 11 meeting, Caputi wondered what Ortega’s goal was.
“I'm perfectly happy for us to create a list and look at what other jurisdictions are doing,” Caputi said. “But I was under the impression that we're doing as much as we possibly can in state law.”
Answering Caputi, Ortega said more information could help Scottsdale lobby state legislators for more power to regulate short termers.
“Our neighborhoods have built the case,” Ortega said, “and it's up to us to represent that at the state level.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.