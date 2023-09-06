Apache Trail fix is in the works but won’t be cheap

Theodore Roosevelt, America’s gung-ho 26th president, could hardly summon enough superlatives in 1911 when he rode a primitive highway into the Arizona wilderness to inspect a big new dam and the lake behind it.
The highway was called, at the time, the Mesa-Roosevelt road. In later years it got the name Apache Trail in honor of the natives who pioneered the route and then had a huge hand in building the road itself.
But if Roosevelt – or anyone, for that matter – wanted to take the same white-knuckle trip now, he couldn’t.
A long stretch has been blocked since 2019 in the aftermath of a wicked storm that piled huge boulders onto some parts of the road and washed out others.
Apache Trail advocates began lobbying the Arizona Department of Transportation almost immediately to reopen the road, but ADOT insisted from the beginning that a quick fix for what’s also known as State Route 88 was impossible.
Now, however, a fix is at last in the works.
ADOT presented its proposal on Aug. 16 during an open house at the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, first outlining the scope of the problem and then a strategy for getting the road back in service.
The events that led to the shutdown began in June 2019, when the Woodbury Fire charred almost 124,000 acres of Tonto National Forest south of Roosevelt.
The denuded land couldn’t cope with the runoff from intense monsoon rains three months later.
ADOT decided it wouldn’t do much good to repair the road until the land had healed somewhat and until the road could be fortified against future flooding.
“We can’t just make quick fixes like removing the rocks, repairing guardrail and reopening SR 88,” ADOT project manager Chris LaVoie said at the Aug. 16 meeting.
“Until we fix the underlying erosion and drainage issues, SR88 will remain vulnerable to future damage.”
In the meantime, at least, ADOT was able to work with the U.S. Forest Service, which owns the land through which the road runs, spending $18 milllion to upgrade the road from Roosevelt Lake to the Apache Lake turnoff and reopen two miles that had been closed.
From that point westward to the Fish Creek Hill overlook, however, five miles of roadway is largely impassable and, in some places, nonexistent.
Funds provided by the Legislature enabled ADOT to extensively study the original 7-mile closure area.
Jackie Noblitt, a private consultant working with ADOT, said it wouldn’t work to simply restore SR88 to its pre-2019 condition.
Even before then, she said, culverts were undersized and not able to handle heavy runoff.
But future storms, she said, are expected to produce precipitation and runoff 55 percent to 83 percent greater than what is experienced at present.
Analysts studied a range of options.
On the high end, they looked at building a 24-foot-wide asphalt-paved roadway, replacing the existing bridges and installing reinforced infrastructure along the route.
Doing that – in essence, expanding the road – would produce the highest resistance to future floods. It also would require negotiating new easements with the Forest Service.
The cheapest option would involve simply repairing the roadway, creating a concrete water barrier at Fish Creek Hill, and rehabilitating current drainage systems.
That option, Noblitt said, would result in the highest risk to future closures.
ADOT came up with what it calls a hybrid option that would produce medium-level resistance to future flooding.
Drainage infrastructure would be fortified, existing bridges would be repaired, and the road would be surfaced with chip seal on flat stretches and asphalt on steeper parts. Some new easements would be needed.
That plan, while less costly than the Cadillac model, would still be expensive.
ADOT didn’t offer a precise estimate – which wouldn’t matter at this point because it hasn’t identified a funding source. Federal grants are one possibility.
ADOT is seeking public input through Sept. 15 as it plans the next steps. There are three venues for doing so:
• A comment form at azdot.gov/SR88apachetrail
• By e-mail at mhayes@logansimpson.com
• By phone at 480-967-1343
With enough time and money, drivers will once again be able to enjoy the vistas that so thrilled a former president more than a century ago.
The road “combines the grandeur of the Alps, the glory of the Rockies, the magnificence of the Grand Canyon, and then adds an indefinable something that none others have,” Roosevelt said. “To me it is the most awe-inspiring and sublimely beautiful.”
