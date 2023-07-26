Apartments, townhomes, pool – and dog-washing

While many projects are “dog friendly,” another big development aiming for North Scottsdale could be a paradise for labs, poodles and collies.
Legacy North Apartments at Crossroads plans a three-story, 443-unit “mixed use” complex on 18 acres at 19550 N. 76th St.
The project is just north of the Loop 101 and east of Scottsdale Road, bordered by Legacy Boulevard and Miller Road.
Like other big projects, this one insists it is a perfect fit for the area.
“The project design takes cues from the rich desert surroundings as well as the unique and significant architectural history of the area,” Legacy’s project narrative states.
“The key feature on the site is the wide view corridor that divides the townhome on the north and the apartments on the south. This outdoor corridor extends the entire length of the site from east to west and incorporates outdoor living rooms and seating areas with framed views of the McDowell Mountains.”
The Dinerstein Companies submitted its Legacy plan to the Development Review Board last month. The case has yet to come to the board’s public meetings.
The plans feature items that are de rigueur, in Scottsdale: fitness center, pool, dog park.
Pampered pets alert: This project features multiple “dog wash stations.”
Though “apartments” is in the project title, this looks like a mixed-use development:
“The 15 and 20 plex apartment buildings border Legacy Boulevard and Miller Road with a 25-foot setback, which creates a buffer that protects the site and allows for desert plants to line the roadways.
“Townhomes along Miller Road are set back more than 75 feet allowing room for a dog park and protected outdoor amenity areas with views towards the McDowell Mountains.”
Ten total buildings are planned, three of them for townhomes and the other seven apartments.
