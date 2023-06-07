Arizona Boardwalk expands by 48 acres

Arizona Boardwalk at Talking Stick announced last week that it has leased an additional 48 acres of land for future expansion.
The land, located in the Salt River Pima Indian Community, was leased for an undisclosed amount from landowner allottees, according to Arizona Boardwalk Managing Partner Adi Knishinsky.
The additional land will be developed for entertainment, retail and restaurant developments.
As a testament to the strong reputation and brand recognition of Arizona Boardwalk, multiple prominent entertainment operators have already expressed interest in being part of this new venture, eager to build off the destination’s current success.
“We are excited to bring this new phase of Arizona Boardwalk to life,” said Knishinsky. “Having built a diversified family entertainment destination in the Scottsdale/Phoenix metro area that delivers unparalleled family experiences, we look forward to working with other like-minded, dynamic entertainment and recreational companies with the same commitment.
“We are going to create something truly exceptional with the expansion of Arizona Boardwalk."
Knishinsky could not comment on what the developments could be. He did, however, reveal that there are plans to begin development by late 2024.
He also expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, noting, “The boardwalk began with the resounding success of Butterfly Wonderland, which opened in 2013.
“Since then, we have added the largest aquarium in the southwest, along with over 70k square feet of additional attractions, retail, and restaurants,” he said.
“Our growth over the last decade has made Arizona Boardwalk one of the most visited entertainment destinations in Scottsdale, and one of the most talked about across the Valley.
“It is because of the success of the project, and our teams’ focus on bringing world-class family friendly attractions and entertainment to the area, that we were able to secure the additional 48 acres to further expand Arizona Boardwalk.”
Arizona Boardwalk if anchored by OdySea Aquarium and Butterfly Wonderland.
The new development is uniquely positioned to benefit from Arizona Boardwalk’s current large and diverse audience with over two million annual visitors.
Moreover, its location is passed by over 160,000 vehicles a day, Knishinsky said. "The Talking Stick Entertainment District and Scottsdale entertainment space is thriving, and the area is booming with a significant influx of visitors,” said Ran Knishinsky, managing partner at Arizona Boardwalk.
“The new property has incredible potential for innovation and collaboration with leaders in the family entertainment industry,” he said, adding he is looking for “visionary companies that want to bring their exceptional ideas and original concepts to this entertainment-driven market.”
The acquisition comes on the heels of what has already been a productive year for Arizona Boardwalk.
In January, Arizona Boardwalk opened CyberQuest Arcade. Two months later, it opened the highly anticipated Musuem of illusions.
In March, the popular Ripley’s Believe It Or Not museum returned.
This year also marks the 10th anniversary of the opening of Butterfly Wonderland.
