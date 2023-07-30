Around Scottsdale: Week of July 30

Scottsdale observing Drowning Impact Month with free lessons
Scottsdale is observing Drowning Impact Awareness Month by offering free swim lessons for babies 6 months old to adults in August. This program is possible as a result a grant from USA Swimming.
Scottsdale Parks and Recreation also offers new classes for youth like the STEAM Across the Universe Camp, where participants will take on a galaxy of cosmically cool challenges, including rocket launch day, moon day and intergalactic day.
Kids can also take Young Rembrandts classes like Cartoon Session and Drawing Workshop. Information: anc.apm.activecommunities.com/scottsdale/home.
City launches bicycle survey to land cyclists’ platinum rating
Scottsdale has been recognized as a gold-level Bicycle Friendly Community, by the League of American Bicyclists, for 12 consecutive years and now it’s going for a platinum ranking.
Because public feedback is an important part of the application process, the city hopes people will answer a survey by Aug. 25 that can be found at polco.us/n/res/vote/scottsdale-az/bike-friendly-community-survey.
“By completing the city’s Bicycle Friendly Community Survey citizens can help shape future bike activities, amenities and infrastructure in Scottsdale,” a city release said.
Scottsdale is one of 13 gold-level cities with a population over 100,000. The city has an extensive network of bicycle amenities, including 123 miles of paved shared-use paths, 156 miles of unpaved trails, and 192 miles of on-street bike lanes.
Back to School program helps 900 students from 400 households
The City of Scottsdale's Vista del Camino Center Back to School Program provided essential school supplies and more to over 900 Scottsdale students in kindergarten through 12th grade.
Over 400 families were served by the partnership with HonorHealth, Police Officers of Scottsdale Association, Scottsdale Unified School District and Scottsdale Community Partners.
The city provided clothes, shoes, school supplies, wellness checks, dental screenings and a meal to Scottsdale students.
Scottsdale Chamber of Commerce elects new leadership team
The Scottsdale Area Chamber of Commerce has elected new board officers, calling them “exceptional leaders who will continue the Chamber's legacy of strength, advocacy, and community engagement.”
Michelle Pabis, vice president of government and community affairs for HonorHealth, also was elected as board chair.
Other officers include: Eric Luoma of Cactus Flower Florists, vice chair; Matt Benson of Veridus LLC, immediate past chair; George Jackson of Wells Fargo Advisors, treasurer; and Chamber President/CEO Mark Stanton, secretary.
‘Scottsdale’ the show to debut in Tempe
Phoenix, Arizona - WatchVIM, an Arizona platform, will premiere its first original series, "Scottsdale," 8-11 p.m. Aug. 3 at Tempe Movie Theater,
Set against the landscapes in Phoenix and Scottsdale, the drama “exemplifies our commitment to creating compelling and authentic stories while providing a platform for local talent," said Anthony Newsome-Bawn, managing director at WatchVIM. "Our audience can expect a captivating narrative that resonates with the spirit of Arizona."
Written by Anthony Bawn, "Scottsdale" draws inspiration from actual events and revolves around a wealthy desert family from Scottsdale embroiled in a scandalous drug war.
Among the cast members is Adrianna Licitria of Scottsdale.
"Scottsdale" is a collaborative venture with the Arizona Film Commission. The official trailer for "Scottsdale" is now available for viewing on IMDb.
Former Scottsdale assistant police chief retiring
Chandler Police Chief Sean Duggan – who served on the Scottsdale police force for 27 years before he became Chandler’s police chief– is retiring in January. Duggan left the Scottsdale force as assistant chief to take the Chandler job in 2014.
“Chief Duggan has created a culture of service, engagement and trust that has resulted in outstanding community support and historically low levels of serious crime in Chandler,” said City Manager Josh Wright.
Duggan is the most senior police department head among Valley cities. Since 2021, he has served as the vice president at large for the International Association of the Chiefs of Police and currently serves on its executive board.
Hunkapi programs receives $10K grant for first responders
For the past four years, Hunkapi Programs, an equine therapy farm in Scottsdale, has provided therapeutic services for first responders struggling with PTSD.
Now, the nonprofit will offer the program again as a result of a $10,000 grant from Lerner & Rowe Gives Back.
“Each day first responders and their families make personal sacrifices in an effort to protect and serve our local communities,” said Kevin Rowe, founder of Lerner and Rowe Gives Back. “That is why our team is honored to help fund the expansion of Hunkapi’s therapeutic programs that provide valuable healing and coping tools to vulnerable front-line workers who suffer from PTSD.”
The First Responder Program provides equine somatic experiencing and meditation to first responders and veterans looking for tools to reduce their stress.
“It is widely understood that first responders are at a greater risk of PTSD because of the nature of their work," said Terra Schaad, founder of Hunkapi Programs. “We have seen how beneficial this program is and the impact that it has on the first responders in our community.”
Information: Hunkapi.org, 480-393-0870 or love@hunkapi.org.
