Around Scottsdale: Week of June 11

City to celebrate Juneteenth Saturday at free arts center event
Scottsdale Center For The Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St., will host the city’s Juneteenth celebration. 2-8 p.m. Saturday, June 17, with entertainment, games, educational exhibits and food indoors and outdoors. Parking and admission are free.
Juneteenth commemorates the abolition of slavery – more specifically the emancipation of enslaved people in Texas, who did not receive the news until two years after abolition. It is believed to be the oldest African American holiday, with annual celebrations in different parts of the country dating back to 1866.
‘Pop up’ April follows home-run month for tourism in Scottsdale
A new report from tourism advocacy group Experience Scottsdale indicates that the city followed a home run of a Spring Training season with a pop up in April.
The Cactus League ended March 28, leaving many hotel and motel rooms vacant.
“In April, the Scottsdale area’s tourism industry experienced year-over-year declines in occupancy, average daily rate and revenue per available room,” the agency said.
Occupancy in Scottsdale/Paradise Valley decreased by nearly 4% to 73.2%. The average daily rate was down an alarming 7% to $312, with revenue per available room plummeting 10%, to $228.
The April gloom also hit Scottsdale golf courses, with 3% fewer golfers here compared to April 2022. The Scottsdale golf scene is even worse on a year-to-date basis, with golfing down nearly 9% in 2023.
“Competitive markets like Phoenix, Tucson and Las Vegas also experienced declines in course occupancy year to date,” the report stated.
But Scottsdale’s decline is triple the U.S. golf industry “course occupancy” drop of 3%.
Butterfly Wonderland celebrates a decade of growth
Butterfly Wonderland, home to the nation’s largest indoor glass butterfly conservatory is celebrating 10th anniversary this year with events, entertainment and giveaways today.
Executive Director Dee Mangulins, noted, "Over the years, millions of guests have cherished the special moments spent in the company of these beautiful butterflies.”
To kick off the celebration and keeping the “theme of 10,” the first 110 people who arrive at 10 a.m. today, June 11, will receive a commemorative butterfly gift. A butterfly release will take place in multiple areas of the conservatory.
Team members will be sharing small giveaways for the kids including stickers, temporary butterfly tattoos, education cards, and more. Live music, bee talks, kids' crafts, and samplings of bug-centered treats round out the exciting entertainment line-up!
Also on tap today: Leslie the Butterfly Fairy makes her appearance from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; live music by Aaron White from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; and craft activities from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m..
People can take the Bug Taste Challenge by eating a protein-rich bug and earn an “I Ate a Bug” pin.
The Butterfly Wonderland Foundation will also award a $10,000 donation to the Pollinator Partnership, the world's largest non-profit organization dedicated to safeguarding pollinators and their ecosystems.
Information: butterflywonderland.com.
Scottsdale police arrest two men in brutal assault in Old Town
Scottsdale Police arrested two men for aggravated assault after a stabbing at the Extended Stay America hotel in Old Town.
Police were called by staff around 7:30 p.m. June 4, to the hotel near Marshall Way and Goldwater Boulevard.
The victim, who escaped a room and begged for help at the front office, was found with “a skull fracture from being kicked in the head and a laceration from being attacked with a knife,” according to police.
Police arrested Justin Walowitz, 41, at the scene. Andre Woods, 48, barricaded himself in a room for hours until surrendering to a SWAT team.
“Both suspects were booked on charges of aggravated assault and kidnapping in the Maricopa County Jail,” according to police. The victim sustained non-life-threatening injuries.
Polcie added, “A clear motive as to why Woods and Walowitz assaulted the victim is still unknown.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.