Around Scottsdale: Week of May 14

BannerHealth opens Sports Medicine Scottsdale center
Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale opens Tuesday, May 16, at 7400 N. Dobson Road, the Talking Stick exit of the Loop 101.Banner calls the three-story, 80,000-square-foot facility a “destination center for athletes at all levels.”
The $54 million clinic is billed as “a first in Arizona, this is a comprehensive, one-stop destination for sports medicine services and specialists under one roof, with renowned sports medicine providers and leaders.”
Located within the Banner Sports Medicine Scottsdale facility, the Banner Sports Medicine High Performance Center is a “state-of-the-art performance analytics and training complex that blends the science of sports with the expertise of sports performance practitioners to help athletes excel.”
Information: bannerhealth.com.
Waymo expands driverless service to Scottsdale
Waymo, the autonomous ride-hailing service, is expanding its autonomous ride-hailing service, is doubling its area to include Scottsdale, Tempe and Mesa.
The company launched its Waymo One service expansion, which will include Old Town, Fashion Square and South Scottsdale. North Scottsdale is not yet served by Waymo, however.
"Experience Scottsdale is excited that our visitors and residents alike will soon have a new option in Waymo as they move throughout Old Town Scottsdale’s shopping, entertainment, historic and arts districts,” Stephanie Pressler, director of community and government affairs at Experience Scottsdale, said.
And, she noted, locals will be able to Waymo to and from Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.
Waymo’s expansion comes after it expanded service at Sky Harbor in December.
To use the service, download the Waymo One app.
Coronado High School report on social media deemed a hoax
A social media threat about a “violent incident” at Coronado High circulating the night of May 8 was deemed a hoax by Scottsdale Police Department.
“No students or staff were in danger as a result of the hoax, which originated out of state and had no connection to Scottsdale or the community,” a police press release stated.
The social media threat promised something violent would occur at Coronado on May 10.
“An extensive investigation that evening and into the morning hours helped provide clarity that the threat to the school was not credible,” police said. “Without knowing the origins of the posting at that time, SPD worked with the Scottsdale Unified School District to have extra security personnel and more officers available o...Once the threat was determined to be a hoax, information was released to the community.”
Police ask anyone with information on the hoax to call the department’s non- emergency number 480-312-5000.
Police said any perceived threat should be reported immediately.
Scottsdale Police seeking public input for accreditation survey
The Scottsdale Police Department wants the public to provide comments and feedback as it seeks re-accreditation with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement. Police must comply with 406 standards to achieve the four-year accreditation and annual reports attesting to its continued compliance are required. The department has a been CALEA-accredited agency since 1994.
Anyone wishing to offer written comments and feedback about the Scottsdale Police Department's ability to comply with the standards for accreditation, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accredited status can go to scottsdaleaz.gov/police/transparency-and-accountabilit.
Scottsdale United Methodist Church hosts summer day camp
North Scottsdale United Methodist Church is registering kids 4-12 for a “Compassion Day Camp” 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 12-16. The cost is $150 per child but there is a $25 discount for registrations paid by May 30.
The camp “will focus on developing compassion, empathy, and connection with the natural world,” the church said, adding it “will help children develop important skills like gratitude, wonderment and reciprocity.”
Information: 480-948-0529 or office@nsumc.com.
Scottsdale hospital hits robotic surgery record
HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center is the first hospital in Arizona to perform 20,000 minimally invasive robotic surgeries.
The hospital deploys robotic technology in cardiac surgery, urology, oncology, gynecology, and general surgery.
“Robotic technology allows us to give our patients the best surgical outcomes with minimal recovery time, a shorter hospital stay, smaller incisions and reduced pain,” said Dr. Richard Gillespie, a board certified thoracic surgical oncologist and physician at the HonorHealth Heart and Lung Surgical Group.
Only 19 other medical centers in the United States have reached this 20,000-procedure milestone.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.