Around Scottsdale: Week of May 21

Saguaros’ Olympiad scores big bucks for charity
The Saguaros’ 24th annual Olympiad April 14 brought together 800 Valley real estate professionals together for an Olympic-style “field day” competition at Scottsdale Stadium that raised $815,000 for The Saguaros Children’s Charities Foundation.
The Olympiad includes the Agents Benefiting Children (ABC) division and Brokers for Kids (BFK) division.
The ABC division includes teams of residential real estate professionals, and the BFK division includes teams of commercial real estate professionals. Teams from each division compete against each other from January through April by selling sponsorships items for the culminating event on April 14.
The teams participate in dodgeball, cornhole, pop-a-shot, and trash can pong with the victor taking home the Saguaros’ Cup. This year, CIM won the Broker's Cup and Jennifer Wilson with Russ Lyon Sothebys won the Captains cup, each raising $25,000.
The Saguaros will announce their total 2023 annual gifting to Arizona children's charities on May 18 at their inaugural Sentinel Awards. The event, which will be held at the Museum of the West, will also honor select individuals and organizations making a positive impact on the lives of children in Arizona.
HonorHealth breaks ground for new cardiac center
HonorHealth broke ground last week on an expansion project at HonorHealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center. The $60 million project includes a state-of-the-art Cardiovascular Center of Excellence dedicated to treating patients with heart and vascular conditions.The expansion at 9003 East Shea Boulevard in Scottsdale will be completed in phases over two years.“The new facilities will offer our patients the most sophisticated technology and treatments available. Equally important, the Center will be a magnet to recruit and retain top physicians and nursing teams in our region,” said Maulik Shah, MD, executive director for the HonorHealth Cardiovascular Center of Excellence.
The first phase of construction will involve a new lobby entrance, a conference room and a cardiovascular ambulatory surgery center.
“The surgery center will provide patients with the benefits of a traditional surgery center, but lower costs and increase the ease of scheduling,” HonorHealth said.
Phase two includes a cardiac intensive care unit for patients.
Mochilero Kitchen is looking to hire 45 employees for its Scottsdale location which is set to open at the end of the month. Visit mochilerokitchen.com for more information. Send your resume and application to jorge@mochilerokichen.com
