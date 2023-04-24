SUSD educator honored
Margaret Serna, executive director of elementary education for the Scottsdale Unified School District, was honored last week with a Kindness Star Award for her “contribution to helping students succeed in school.”
She received the award at the Be Kind People Project’s annual Rise and Shine breakfast, where she was lauded “for her tireless energy, positive attitude and excellence in her field.”
She has been a teacher for 18 years, a principal for 23 and a district official the last seven years.
The Be Kind People Project is a nonprofit that aims to “initiate a positive change in the overall learning environment and provides relevant learning and youth development opportunities that inspire humanity, academic achievement, and healthy living for students wherever and however they learn.
“The organization’s vision is to build a generation of respectful, responsible, healthy and caring citizens and leaders.
Earth Day celebration expands
Earth Day, which originated in 1970, was celebrated yesterday, April 22, but Scottsdale is expanding the concept to “Earth Week,” a celebration of all things green.
This week’s activities begin with a “Therapy Guided Walk” at 7:30 a.m. today, April 23, at Brown’s Ranch Trailhead, 30301 Alma School Road. The two-hour walk will include discussions on “why time in nature makes us happier, healthier and more creative.”
Guided hikes continue at 7 a.m. Monday, April 24, at Pima Dynamite Trailhead; 6 a.m. Tuesday, April 25, at Saguaro Loop - Gateway Trailhead, 18333 N. Thompson Peak Parkway; and 7 a.m. Wednesday, April 26, at Brown's Ranch Trailhead.
At 1 p.m. Tuesday, the city hosts a tour of the Xeriscape Garden at 5401 N. Hayden Road, with an expert discussing “an efficient Arizona garden and how growing desert-friendly plants can be beneficial in your own yard.”
Thursday, April 27, is “Bike to Work or Wherever Day” and Friday will see a tree-planting ceremony at Chaparral Park, 5401 N. Hayden Road.
Details: scottsdaleaz.gov/sustainable-scottsdale.
Hunkapi buys Scottsdale farm
After 23 years, Hunkapi Programs has secured a 10-acre farm in Scottsdale that it had been leasing the last six years in the Cactus Corridor.
The farm was originally owned by the Conroy Family Trust. To ensure the legacy of Rod Conroy and his love of horses, the trust was committed to transitioning the property to Hunkapi as the next “stewards” of the land. In October 2023, Hunkapi will launch a fundraising effort that helped it to buy the site.
Stating it is “is committed to keeping the 10 acres an equine facility that provides therapy and hosts community events, founder Terra Schaad said:
“We are humbled to have such a beautiful piece of property to continue sharing the healing powers of our horses with the community and to continue in our mission to ‘teach the world to fear less and love more.’”
The farm is now home to 35 retired and rescued horses, two donkeys, two Holstein cows, two potbelly pigs, a flock of chickens and a pack of rescued farm dogs that are integrated into a wide variety of therapeutic services.
Hunkapi provides equine assisted psychotherapy, therapeutic riding and equine assisted life skills for 250-300 clients and opportunities for 75-100 volunteers.
Information: Hunkapi.org.
Author to speak at Poisoned Pen
“Forgotten War” author Don Bentley will speak at 7 p.m. April 27 at the Poisoned Pen, 4014 N. Goldwater Blvd., Scottsdale, and sign copies of the book and mingle with readers. Bentley’s cites his elite military background with giving him the ability to write pulse-pounding action with authority. He flew an Apache attack helicopter in Iraq and Afghanistan and led the attack during the mission to rescue Navy SEAL Marcus Luttrell, who was the subject of the book and film “Lone Survivor.” Bentley was an FBI special agent after he left the service.
Scottsdale DAR salutes author
The Scottsdale-chartered Grand Canyon Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution presented the its Women in American History Award to Jolyana Begay-Kroupa, Phoenix Indian Center CEO.
Traci Morris, president of the Phoenix Indian Center’s board, said Begay-Kroupa, over the past nine years, “has proven to be a confident, strategic leaderand an adept advocate for Phoenix Indian Center.”
Begay-Kroupa is a member of the Navajo Nation. She has a master of arts in social and philosophical foundation of education and is a part-time Diné language instructor for Stanford and Arizona State universities.
She also has published a children’s picture book, “Becoming Miss Navajo.”
DAR is a nonprofit, non-political volunteer women’s organization open to any woman 18 or older who can prove lineal descent from an American Revolution patriot. Information: dar.org, phxindcenter.org.
