Artsy residential project eyed for Old Town

Another developer, more promises of grandeur.
The title of a new Old Town/Entertainment District project says it all: City Center at Scottsdale Collection.
If it sounds like a museum or gallery, that’s probably intentional.
According to its initial submission to the city, this mixed-use project at 7201 E. Camelback Road – on the east side of Scottsdale Road, adjacent to the canal – includes a building with 272 units (the project doesn’t specify if they will be apartments or condos) featuring “locations for public art.”
A drum roll, please:
“The largest owner of real estate in the area, Stockdale Capital, is looking to evolve and mature the greater Entertainment District-area into a mixed-use District. Art will be the unifying theme of Scottsdale’s next great neighborhood with extensive shade and buildings designed with varying heights and uses,” City Center at Scottsdale’s narrative promises.
The development covers seven parcels totaling 3 acres.
And grand plans await the area:
“The project is a mixed-use project of ground-level retail, restaurants, a residential tower with top-tier amenities, and a flexible public plaza.
“City Center will fill the gap in the pedestrian experience between districts and supplement the city’s shortage of housing to support a thriving economy.”
And, of course, there’s art, with an unnamed “large art feature” anchoring the project.
“It is an integral component to achieving the goals of creating a unified mixed-use neighborhood of art, shade and quality pedestrian environment.”
A 550-space, three-level garage is part of the plan.
Public meetings have yet to be scheduled on this development, which hopes to be up and running in 2026.
