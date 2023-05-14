At this Old Town gallery, every day is Mother’s Day

Walk into Gallery Andrea and say, “Hello, Andrea” – and expect two smiling faces to return the greeting.
While the practice of a man naming his son after himself is quite common (Martin Luther King Jr., John F. Kennedy Jr., Harry Connick Jr., etc.), a woman naming her daughter after herself is somewhat rare.
This is only one rarity of Andrea de Kerpely-Zak, an offbeat spirit from Hungary who has become known around the world for her “Healing Flowers” paintings – and was commissioned to do two paintings for Pope John Paul II.
After escaping from her oppressive country and meeting a Polish refugee, the artist married Ted Zakrzewski and had five children.
Why did she name the youngest after herself?
“Because after that one, I knew – no more children!” Andrea de Kerpely-Zak answered, as her daughter looked on, laughing in shock.
That was a new one to her.
That’s her mother, she’ll tell you: You never know what she’ll say.
Almost 20 years after launching Gallery Andrea in Old Town Scottsdale, the two artist Andreas are still laughing, bathing in their shared love of art and people.
It might sound corny, but it’s true: Every day is Mother’s Day at Gallery Andrea.
Mother Andrea and daughter Andrea are both almost obsessed with painting flowers impressionistically. They often create art side by side in a studio … then, when the paintings are finished, they often hang side by side, at the gallery on Main Street.
So it is that Zakrzewski can scoff at the old motto “never do business with your family.”
“It's a great relationship,” she said of her business partner and mother. “We complement each other. What she's lacking, I have – and vice versa. We make a good team.”
Ask the mother what it’s like to work with her daughter and you’ll get the usual Andrea de Kerpely-Zak straight shot:
“Well, if you want to really know, I do think we ping pong. What I like – sometimes she will not.”
“I’m the logical one!” her daughter interjects.
The modest Zakrzewski calls her mother “the artist. I'm an artist too, but I also have a marketing background.”
Indeed, after studying at the ASU Walter Cronkite School of Journalism, Zakrzewski planned to be a video journalist. She was exploring job options in other cities when she thought about her mother, who was working at an art gallery to pay bills.
Zakrzewski kept telling her mother to open her own gallery.
“And she's like, ‘Well if you want me to open the gallery, I'm not doing it by myself. I need you.’ So that's how it happened,” Zakrzewski said with a grin.
She is fiercely proud of her mother and, contrary to those who insist working with family is toxic, they have grown even closer, working together in the intensely bright, modern gallery.
“I think it's nice to be able to work with family,” the daughter said.
She then corrects herself; beaming, the tall, photogenic blonde says it’s not work, if you do what you love, every day.
“I think if you share the same vision and you share something together then it works,” the daughter said.
“We both are artists and we have a love of art. I think if you try two different people who are mother and daughter and they don't share the same obsession for what they do – that would not work well.”
Art instilled
The daughter said a crucial part of Gallery Andrea – and a key to her artist upbringing – was her father. Growing up in Scottsdale, she learned the rules of the house were focused around creativity.
“My mother's from Hungary and my dad was from Poland. And that European background, there's huge emphasis on the arts. Even as little kids they had us playing multiple instruments.
“We couldn't watch TV till we created a poem, painted, played piano. When all that was done, then we could watch TV.”
Asked about how she encouraged her daughter to be an artist, the elder Andrea gave a shrug.
“She always watched me paint and I saw she started (painting) flowers. And I said, ‘I like that you're doing flowers, but don't copy me! Try your own style.’”
That advice echoed what a 14-year-old Andrea de Kerpely – she added the “-Zak” after marrying – said, when a teacher asked, “What is art?”
De Kerpely was a recent immigrant from Hungary to Canada. Though she was just beginning to speak English, she found the words she wanted to say:
“Art is very impressionistic and it's individual – there should be no copying others! It's something that comes out from your imagination.”
A few years later, de Kerpely was visiting her own mother, who worked at a Toronto hospital. A doctor who knew de Kerpely’s mother said, “Who’s that you’re with?”
The mother shot back: “Why do you want to know, Ted?”
“My grandmother was very sarcastic,” the younger Andrea noted.
Not put off, Dr. Zakrzewski pursued de Kerpely; they married and came to the United States, first Chicago before landing in warmer Arizona.
The two were married for 60 years – and the romantic spirit of her father is kept alive in her mother’s floral paintings.
“I have seen my mom paint every painting she's ever done,” the younger Andrea said. “And I grew up watching my dad bring her flowers … every day. Every day.
“He brought her flowers every single day.”
The daughter keeps that extraordinary gesture alive, bringing her mother flowers. She said she is happy to honor a mother she admires deeply.
“I can brag about my mom. I think she's a genius.”
So every day pretty much is Mother’s Day at Gallery Andrea, where a daughter who grew up drenched in creativity goes to work 10 minutes from where she was raised, wondering how she got so lucky.
“I always think every day when I come in here, I'm like, ‘What a blessing.’ What a blessing that you guys get to see our beautiful paintings and that we can share our passion for art with people. And I just love talking about art and it's just such a dream to be able to do that.”
Andrea de Kerpely-Zak also loves talking to art lovers – but, as always, she will speak her mind.
“You know, some people come in here and they say, ‘Oh, your painting is like Matisse!’ I say,” the elder Andrea added, with a frown, “I know who that is – but I never tried to copy anyone.”
Indeed, as an artist and a mother, this is a true original.
